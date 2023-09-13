Tyler Reddick deserves a break at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Consider his Bristol travails the past two years.

In the 2022 Dirt Race, Reddick was in position to collect his first NASCAR Cup Series victory when he was involved in a final lap spin with Chase Briscoe.

Despite leading 99 of the last 100 laps, Reddick was forced to settle for a second-place finish in his No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet.

Somehow, Reddick managed to keep calm during a post-race chat with Briscoe.

“I get it,” Reddick said. “I literally would have done the exact same thing if I was in (Briscoe’s) position and I had gotten to the leader’s bumper coming into Turn 3 for the final time.”

Flash forward to last year’s Bristol Night Race. With the pressure on, Reddick failed to advance past the Round of 16 elimination event.

What was Reddick’s reaction this time?

“That was a heartbreaker,” Reddick said. “Two years ago, we weren’t great and we went into Bristol and missed it by a couple of points.

“Last year, we had those wins in the regular season. We came into the Kansas race and had a flat tire while leading and fell out very early. Then we went to Bristol in a bad spot and got caught up in a wreck.”

Reddick has reason to relax a bit entering Saturday’s Night Race. With his victory in last Sunday’s event at Kansas Speedway, the California native earned an automatic spot into the Round of 12 in the Playoff mix.

According to Reddick, the goal for his new 23XI Racing team is bottom line.

“I want to win races, but we don’t have to take the risks in the first round,” Reddick said. “I’m sure even if we didn’t win (at Kansas) and finished second or third, we would have had a lot of points to lean on going into Bristol. That was the goal all along.

“As we get further we get further in and don’t have the points to start that some of the cars at the very front of the leaderboard do, we’ll have to get more aggressive.”

Reddick credits his crew chief Billy Scott for establishing a family vibe inside the 23XI Racing operation which includes driver Bubba Wallace.

“Billy basically has to babysit our entire team,” Reddick said. “We all get along great, but more times than not it’s pretty difficult to get us to kind of focus. Billy does a great job of taking everything very seriously and helping us focus on what we need to. I’ve really enjoyed the whole dynamic of this group from day one.”

After experiencing heartbreak and headaches at Bristol, Reddick hopes to enjoy the high-banked and high speed thrill ride Saturday.

“The last two years, we’ve gone into the (Night Race) requiring perfection and found ourselves in a mess,” Reddick said. “With the win at Kansas, that allows us to go into Bristol and not have to stress about the what ifs. We can just go in there and have a solid race.”

In seven career Cup starts at Bristol, Reddick has recorded three top-five finishes.

***

Bristol Race Week

NASCAR Cup Series

Next Race: Bass Pro Shops Night Race

The Place: Bristol Motor Speedway

The Date: Saturday, September 16

The Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

The Purse: $8,805,799

TV: USA, 7 p.m. ET

Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR (Channel 90)

Distance: 266.5 miles (500 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 125),

Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 250), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 500)

***

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Next Race: Food City 300

The Place: Bristol Motor Speedway

The Date: Friday, September 15

The Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

The Purse: $1,675,370

TV: USA, 7 p.m. ET

Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR (Channel 90)

Distance: 159.9 miles (300 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 85),

Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 170), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 300)

***

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series

Next Race: UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics

The Place: Bristol Motor Speedway

The Date: Thursday, September 14

The Time: 9 p.m. ET

The Purse: $692,239

TV: FS1, 8 p.m. ET

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR (Channel 90)

Distance: 106.6 miles (200 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 55),

Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 110), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 200)

***

ARCA Series

Next Race: Bush’s Beans 200

The Place: Bristol Motor Speedway

The Date: Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023

The Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: CHANNEL/LIVE STREAM FS1/Fox Sports App

RADIO MRN / SiriusXM (XM channel 391/online channel 981) / ARCARacing.com

TRACK LAYOUT 0.533-mile oval

LAPS: 200