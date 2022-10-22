Record-breaking Scammell, Grundy claim 3rd straight BDD crown

HURLEY, Va. — Ian Scammell had a lot of goals he wished to achieve when the Grundy Golden Wave travelled to The Cliff on Friday night.

The 5-foot-11 senior tailback left no doubt Friday that he is the premier back in the Black Diamond District.

Behind 208 yards and three touchdowns from Scammell, the Grundy Golden Wave defeated the Hurley Rebels 42-18 to clinch its third consecutive Black Diamond District championship at Smiley Ratliff Field at the Cliff Friday night in Hurley.

“That is another steppingstone,” said Grundy head coach Craig Plymal after his team’s triumph. “We have a week off. We have to get healthy. We have to get ready for a tough Wise Central bunch and hopefully a playoff run.”

The crowd not only saw Grundy clinch the BDD title but also witnessed Scammell become Buchanan County’s all-time leading rusher.

“It is awesome. It was always a goal coming up through middle school. I was looking at it and knew it was reachable for me,” Scammell said. “It is an amazing feeling to finally reach that goal.”

Friday marked the 33rd edition of this Buchanan County showdown and it resembled a track meet in the opening frame as both squads cemented their game plans on the ground. Grundy held the rock twice in the first quarter while Hurley possessed the pigskin for the majority of the first quarter.

The Rebels made the most noise in the first quarter in a way that would have pleased Billy Idol.

Hurley tailback Alex Duty plunged into the end zone with 2:49 left in the first quarter to put the Rebels out in front of Grundy 6-0.

While Hurley held the lead in Friday’s district dandy after the first frame, the Golden Wave turned on the jets in the second quarter courtesy of two stallions who have become household names in southwest Virginia this fall.

It took Grundy five seconds in the second quarter to pierce the scoreboard at Smiley Ratliff Field. With 11:55 remaining in the second quarter, Grundy sophomore quarterback Logan Lester scurried 16 yards to pay dirt to put the Golden Wave in front 8-6 after Ethan Roberts’s successful two-point conversion plunge.

The Golden Wave was not finished lighting up the scoreboard off of Straight Fork Road in the second frame.

With 4:20 left in the second quarter, Grundy’s senior standout tail back, Ian Scammell, sprinted 51 yards to the end zone to extend Grundy’s lead to 14-6.

Scammell was pleased to reach the end zone in the second frame after a 71-yard touchdown run was negated due to a Grundy hold just moments prior.

However, Hurley would not go away quietly as time melted off the second quarter clock.

The Rebels moved the ball inside the Grundy 18 before calling a timeout ahead of a fourth down play. However, Hurley fumbled the snap, which Grundy recovered to take its 14-6 lead into the half.

The second half started for Grundy just how the first half ended.

To the surprise of no one—behind the thunderous gallops of Scammell. With 8:35 remaining in the third quarter, Scammell took off from 48 yard out to push the Grundy lead to 22-6.

The third quarter dominance of the Grundy rushing attack continued with 2:11 left in the frame when Golden Wave senior quarterback Isaiah Boyd sprinted 34 yards for another Grundy score to extend its lead at 30-6 which would be the score as the third frame came to a close.

The fourth period saw Hurley return to the scoreboard as Payton Hurley scampered in from a yard out to bring the score to 30-12 in favor of Grundy. The Rebel tailback's touchdown was the highlight of a night that he rushed for 144 yards.

However, on his second touch of the second half, Scammell found the same result of his first second half carry. With 10:53 left in the contest, Scammell completed the hat trick as he dashed 74 yards for his third touchdown of the evening to push Grundy’s lead to 36-12.

“Hurley is always going to play tough. We knew they were going to come out firing. We just had to be ready for it,” Scammell said postgame. “We had a few mistakes in the beginning. We knew we could correct those and run off with it just like we always do.”

The Golden Wave did not take the foot off the gas in the fourth quarter. However, the final time Grundy found the end zone on a run heavy night was through the air.

With 8:34 left in the game, Boyd found Logan Lester on a 51-yard strike to extend Grundy’s lead to 42-12 which would cease the fire power from the Golden Wave artillery.

“We have never came over here once and not been challenged. Hurley had a great plan and were well prepared,” Plymal said. “Our kids fought back and executed some good second half plays and our kids responded.”

The final shot from a cannon on Friday came from the homestanding Rebels when Landon Bailey darted into the end zone from 10 yards out with 1:10 left in the contest to finally let the dust settle in Hurley with Grundy coming out of battle victorious, 42-18.

The victory marked Grundy’s fifth Black Diamond District title in school history since joining in 2011 and its 12th overall district title.

As for Hurley, John Paul Justus saw positives, such as outrushing Grundy 352-287, in his team’s defeat but looks to get back in the win column next week against a tough Montcalm (WV) team.

“I am very proud of our team. We didn’t get the scores like we needed,” Justus said. “We challenged the kids and told them that no one had really took it to Grundy this season. We outrushed them but somethings do not go your way on the scoreboard. That is the only thing I feel like we lost at tonight.

"We have Montcalm here next week and that is a big point game for us. If we win that, maybe that will get us into the playoffs.”

Grundy 0 14 16 12—42

Hurley 6 0 0 12—18

Scoring Summary

H—A. Duty 2 yard run (pass no good)

G—L. Lester 16 yard run (run good)

G—Scammell 51 yard run (run no good)

G—Scammell 48 yard run (run good)

G—Boyd 34 yard run (run good)

H—P. Hurley 1 yard run (run no good)

G—Scammell 74 yard run (run no good)

G—L.Lester 51 yard pass from Boyd (run no good)

H—Bailey 10 yard run (run no good)

Team Stats

First Downs: G 5, H 14; Rushes-Yards: G 23-287, H 64-352; Passing Yards: G 28, H 0; Comp.-Att.-Int: G 3-4-0, H 0-0-0; Fumbles-Lost: G 1-0, H 1-1; Penalties-Yards: G 1-10, H 7-60; Punts-Average: G 1-37, H 1-33.