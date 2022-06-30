Ray Berry gets first mound win for State Liners

Will Hunt of the Bristol State Liners was feeling pretty good after exiting Tuesday night’s Appalachian League baseball game at Elizabethton.

That’s because the right-hander from Radford University had pitched three scoreless innings in his first start of the season and taking over for him on the mound was a reliever becoming ever more reliable in Ray Berry.

“I was totally confident giving up the ball to Ray,” Hunt said. “I knew when I saw him warming up in the pen that he would come out and throw strikes. Ray has been a great teammate and is always positive. He doesn’t care about who he’s throwing against and just throws his game.”

Hunt, Berry, Trey Valka (Houston Baptist) and Drew Rudsinski (Saint Leo) combined on a five-hitter with 12 strikeouts in the 10-3 victory over the Elizabethton River Riders at Joe O’Brien Field that snapped a six-game losing streak.

“As a whole, [Tuesday] for the pitching staff was a great day and we plan on staying like that for the rest of the year,” Hunt said.

Picking up the win was Berry, the 19-year-old Chilhowie High School graduate who attends King University.

It was a special moment for Berry, who is in his second season with the State Liners and got his first Appy League victory.

He began his outing Tuesday by striking out Brennan Orf (Southern Illinois-Edwardsville) and Indiana’s Morgan Colopy.

What was the key?

“Just the ability to get first-pitch strikes,” Berry said. “That’s something I struggled with at King. It’s really just a mindset of trusting yourself and being aggressive.”

Berry allowed two runs on two hits over his three innings of work, while walking one and notching three strikeouts.

The right-hander is now 1-0 with a team-high two saves and a 3.86 ERA in eight relief outings. He had a 10.80 ERA and one save in 13 appearances for the State Liners last summer.

Opponents are hitting just .170 against him this year.

“I’m definitely more confident,” Berry said. “I feel like I’ve ran the marathon and now it’s time to truly put everything together. Last year was a struggle at times and even some in the spring of 2022, but I’m better than that now, but not as good as I’ll be tomorrow.”

Berry made 12 starts this past spring at King, which competes in the NCAA Division II Conference Carolinas. He’s certainly shown he can make an impact starting and relieving.

“They are completely two different things and different mindsets,” Berry said. “I believe relieving is harder just because of the preparation and when you start you know what you’re getting every week.”

Bristol has gotten solid production out of Hunt as well. The Jane Lew, West Virginia, native has a 3.09 ERA in six outings and has been moved into the starting rotation.

His debut as a starter for the State Liners was superb.

“I think the main thing working for me was being able to locate my fastball throughout the at-bats and having a curveball or slider to back it up,” Hunt said.

Hunt had a 1-2 record and 9.58 ERA in his freshman season at Radford with that win coming against the East Tennessee State University Buccaneers.

Radford announced on Tuesday that Alex Guerra will be the new head coach. He was most recently an assistant at James Madison and played at Radford.

“I’m excited to get to school and find out what changes will be made and figure out how he is as a coach,” Hunt said.

As for now, the State Liners are trying to stay out of the Appy League basement and Tuesday might have been the team’s top performance of the season.

“It’s the biggest win of the season,” Berry said. “We’ve got the talent to turn this thing around, I believe.”

NOTES: Bristol hosts the Danville Otterbots today at 7 p.m., beginning a three-game homestand. Former MLB utility man Desi Relaford is the manager of Danville, while Brock Duff from the University of Virginia’s College at Wise was 2-0 with one save and a 0.61 ERA entering Wednesday. … Dave Trembley, Bristol’s skipper in 2021, is managing the State College Spikes of the MLB Draft League. His squad was 9-12 through Tuesday. … University of Virginia pitcher Avery Mabe (George Wythe) of the Pulaski River Turtles made his fourth start of the season on Tuesday at Bluefield’s Bowen Field. He allowed six runs (four earned) on seven hits in four innings, while striking out six and walking one in a no decision. … The Kansas City Royals promoted first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino to the majors earlier this week. While with the Appy League’s Burlington Royals in 2019, he pounded two home runs on opening night against the Bristol Pirates at DeVault Stadium.