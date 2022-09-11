 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Cootie Browns
breaking

Ravens punter, holder Jordan Stout (Honaker) stellar in NFL debut

  • 0

As far as NFL debuts go, Jordan Stout’s first official game as a professional was flawless.

The Honaker High School graduate punted six times for a 48.5-yard average and was sure-handed as the holder for the Baltimore Ravens in their 24-9 win over the homestanding New York Jets on Sunday afternoon.

Baltimore coach John Harbaugh first called on Stout with 9:56 left in the first quarter and the fourth-round draft pick out of Penn State unleashed a 40-yard boot that was fair caught by Braxton Berrios at New York’s 11-yard line.

The rookie’s other punts traveled 48, 56, 40, 64 and 43 yards and three times he pinned the Jets inside their own 20-yard line.

Stout was on the field for Baltimore’s first points of the season, holding for Justin Tucker’s 24-yard field goal with 3:16 remaining in the opening quarter. Tucker was also 3-for-3 on extra point attempts with Stout putting the ball down.

People are also reading…

It’s believed Stout was the first man to graduate from a local high school to unleash a punt in a NFL regular-season game since Steve Spurrier (Science Hill) in 1971 with the San Francisco 49ers.

Bill Renner attended Robert E. Lee High School in Springfield, Virginia, and was an assistant coach at Tazewell High School when he punted for the Green Bay Packers during the 1987 player’s strike as a replacement player.

Those guys couldn’t consistently punt it as far as Stout, whose next game comes Sept. 18 against the Miami Dolphins in his first regular-season home game with the Ravens.

Rookie tight end James Mitchell (Union) was on the inactive list for the Detroit Lions in their 38-35 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

thayes@bristolnews.com | Twitter:@Hayes_BHCSports | (276) 645-2570

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PREDICTIONS

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PREDICTIONS

Another week of high school football will be held across the region tonight, and even into Saturday. Who are the favorites in each of the 18 games in the region? Check it out here. 

Twin Valley suspends football season after one game

Twin Valley suspends football season after one game

The Twin Valley Panthers defied the odds in the fall of 2021, earning a share of the Black Diamond District football championship and reaching the playoffs with a roster numbering just 16 at season’s end.

A year later, a numbers crunch and other circumstances proved too much for Twin Valley to overcome with the season prematurely coming to a close for the Panthers.

PREP ROUNDUP: Cobb, Kariuki lift Bearcats past Falcons

PREP ROUNDUP: Cobb, Kariuki lift Bearcats past Falcons

Ellie Cobb (Virginia High), Jenna Hare (Sullivan East), Rylie Haynie (West Ridge), Josie Sheets (Chilhowie), Brooke Bailey (Union), Madison Blair (Tennessee High), Taylor Clay (Eastside), Sydney Carter (Northwood) and Madison Sutherland (Castlewood) also had solid performances in volleyball wins for their respective schools. 

Sydney Carter and Michela Snodgrass each slammed down 10 kills as Northwood cruised to a 25-12, 25-16, 25-15 non-district win over the Council Cobras.

Carter also had four aces and seven assists, while Olivia Briggs hustled her way to 16 digs.

Castlewood 3, Hurley 0

Madison Sutherland was on points from the service line (13 aces) and Karly Maxfield did the same as a setter (20 assists) as the Castlewood Blue Devils posted a 25-11, 25-20, 25-14 non-district win over the Hurley Rebels.

Anna Summers (nine kills, six aces), Macee Lasley (five kills, five blocks) and Shea Phillips (eight assists, five kills) played outstanding as well.

Thomas Walker 3, Twin Springs 1

Ryleigh Gillenwater had 20 digs, 13 kills and seven aces and Gracin Herron added eight kills for the Titans in a 25-22, 16-25, 25-23, 26-24 Cumberland District loss to the Pioneers.

Mary Pascual had 27 assists for Twin Springs.

Auburn 3, George Wythe 0

Jasmine Faulkner had four kills and six service points and Hannah Repass dished out seven assists in the Maroons’ 25-19, 25-18, 25-21 Mountain Empire District loss to the Eagles.

McKenzie Tate had 12 digs, Samara Sheffey added 10 and Haley Faulkner tallied six assists for the Maroons (3-6).

Bott brothers thrive in spotlight for Cavaliers

Bott brothers thrive in spotlight for Cavaliers

You might have caught a glimpse on your television of Dillon Bott and Dustin Bott making tackles and playing with their usual tenacity last Friday night for the football team at Holston High School, getting favorable reviews from their coach and community.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Watch Now: Related Video

46.6 Americans expected to gamble during football season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts