 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story breaking

Ravens draft Jordan Stout (Honaker) in 4th Round

  • Updated
  • 0
Senior Bowl Football

National Team kicker Jordan Stout of Penn State (96) punts in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

 Butch Dill

Honaker High School graduate Jordan Stout was selected by the Baltimore Ravens in the fourth round of the National Football League Draft on Saturday.

The punter from Penn State University went with the 130th overall pick.

Stout left Penn State as the program’s career leader in punting average with 44.5 yards on 100 attempts. He began his collegiate career was a walk-on at Virginia Tech, but transferred after two seasons and flourished for the Nittany Lions.

He was one of just four guys at the NCAA Division I FBS level to handle punts, kickoffs, field goals and extra points in 2021 and he did them all well.

He averaged 46.01 yards on 67 punts this season and was the runner-up for the Ray Guy Award, given annually to college football’s best at the position. His longest punt traveled 76 yards and he never had a boot blocked during his collegiate career.

Stout also handled kickoff duties with 59 touchbacks on 65 attempts and totaled 82 points on field goals and PATs. He completed an 18-yard pass in a game against Michigan.

People are also reading…

He helped his draft stock with stellar performances at the Senior Bowl in February and NFL Combine in March.

Four of his Penn State teammates were selected prior to him in the NFL Draft as well: wide receiver Jahan Dotson (first round, Washington Commanders), defensive end Arnold Ebiketie (second round, Atlanta Falcons), safety Jaquan Brisker (second round, Chicago Bears), linebacker Brandon Smith (fourth round, Carolina Panthers).

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Justin Hamilton has the itch to coach again

Justin Hamilton has the itch to coach again

“If I wanted to make myself feel good, I could probably list a lot of reasons that didn’t help our cause in my time at Virginia Tech,” said Hamilton. “But ultimately, the way I choose to look at it is we didn’t get our players to perform well enough. We didn’t recruit well enough. We didn’t win enough games.”

Prep Roundup for April 25

Prep Roundup for April 25

Tristan Counts (Twin Springs), Dylan Bartley (Sullivan East), Rylee Fields (Tennessee High), Gage Treadway (Elizabethton), Eli McCoy (Eastside) among Thursday's standout. 

Prep Roundup for April 28

Prep Roundup for April 28

Lacey Brown delivered a walk-off, two-run single in the bottom of the seventh inning as Rural Retreat stunned Lebanon for an 8-7 Hogoheegee District softball victory on Thursday.

Prep Roundup for April 27

Prep Roundup for April 27

Gate City High School’s KK Baker was better than OK on Wednesday as her hitting prowess carried the Blue Devils to a 9-4 Mountain 7 District v…

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Travon Walker selected as first pick in NFL draft

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts