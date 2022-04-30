Ravens draft Jordan Stout (Honaker) in 4th Round

Honaker High School graduate Jordan Stout was selected by the Baltimore Ravens in the fourth round of the National Football League Draft on Saturday.
The punter from Penn State University went with the 130th overall pick.
Stout left Penn State as the program’s career leader in punting average with 44.5 yards on 100 attempts. He began his collegiate career was a walk-on at Virginia Tech, but transferred after two seasons and flourished for the Nittany Lions.
He was one of just four guys at the NCAA Division I FBS level to handle punts, kickoffs, field goals and extra points in 2021 and he did them all well.
He averaged 46.01 yards on 67 punts this season and was the runner-up for the Ray Guy Award, given annually to college football’s best at the position. His longest punt traveled 76 yards and he never had a boot blocked during his collegiate career.
Stout also handled kickoff duties with 59 touchbacks on 65 attempts and totaled 82 points on field goals and PATs. He completed an 18-yard pass in a game against Michigan.
He helped his draft stock with stellar performances at the Senior Bowl in February and NFL Combine in March.
Four of his Penn State teammates were selected prior to him in the NFL Draft as well: wide receiver Jahan Dotson (first round, Washington Commanders), defensive end Arnold Ebiketie (second round, Atlanta Falcons), safety Jaquan Brisker (second round, Chicago Bears), linebacker Brandon Smith (fourth round, Carolina Panthers).