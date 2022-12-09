Ramsey's big night leads Abingdon past Warriors

Senior center Evan Ramsey had another stellar performance with 26 points, 14 rebounds and seven blocks as the Abingdon Falcons remained unbeaten with an 80-67 non-district boys basketball win over the homestanding Chilhowie Warriors.

Dayton Osborne (20 points, five rebounds) and Lucas Honaker (17 points, five assists, four rebounds) also keyed the victory as the Falcons moved to 3-0 under the guidance of first-year head coach Chris Hutton.

Chilhowie led 17-16 and the Warriors knocked down 13 3-pointers for the game. Senior Zac Hall (15 points) was the top scorer for Chilhowie, Ian Sturgill (14 points), Aiden Bartuski (12 points) and Will Goodwin (11 points) also scored in double digits.

Richlands 64, Twin Valley 32: Richlands scored 35 points in the first quarter – more than Twin Valley scored the entire night – in a semifinal game of the Hoopalachia Hardwood Classic.

Colton Mullins led the Blue Tornado with 24 points, while Twin Valley’s top scorer was Chandler Cooper with 11 points.

East Ridge (Ky.) 67, Hurley 48: East Ridge’s Braxton Stanley and Hurley’s Landon Bailey each scored 31 points, but it was Stanley’s team who prevailed in the Hoopalachian Hardwood Classic.

Patrick Henry 54, Rye Cove 27: Jake Hall scored 24 points to nearly outscore Rye Cove on his own in a non-conference home win for the Rebels.

Dalton Blevins and J-Kwon McFail added eight points each for Patrick Henry.

Rye Cove was paced by Carter Roach-Hodge and Jacob Jessee with seven points each.

GIRLS

Wise Central 61, Morristown East 59: Sophomore Emmah McAmis scored 26 points as Wise County Central kept its perfect record intact.

Central (4-0) rallied from a seven-point halftime deficit and took the lead for good with about two minutes remaining. Emilee Mullins hit 1-of-2 free throws with 3.9 seconds remaining and Morristown East (5-3) missed a halfcourt heave at the buzzer.

Abbie Jordan’s 14 points and Madison Looney’s 11 points were also among the highlights.

Harmon Sullivan led Morristown East with 18 points.

Christiansburg 51, Abingdon 39: Katy Hoover scored 15 points as the unbeaten Christiansburg Blue Demons continued to play well under first-year head coach Jacob Underwood, a Rural Retreat graduate.

Brailyn Wilburn added 12 points for the Blue Demons (6-0), who went just 6-16 a season ago and lost to Abingdon in the opening round of the Region 3D tournament.

Lauren Baker led AHS with 14 points, while Cadence Waters finished with 10 points.

Council 54, Northwood 23: Freshman Ella Rasnake had 27 points, five assists and five rebounds as the Council Cobras won their first game since the 2019-20 season.

Isabelle Stevens added 12 points and 15 rebounds for head coach Neil Rasnake’s club. A 12-2 run to open the third quarter put Council in control.

Olivia Briggs had eight points to lead Northwood.

Tazewell 58, Shady Spring (W.Va.) 47: Maddie Day had herself a night with 28 points and seven steals as the Bulldogs bested a team from the Mountain State.

Gracie Hancock’s 16 points and Hailey Davis’ 10 rebounds were also vital to the victory.

Twin Valley 64, Johnson County 50: Haylee Moore had 30 points, 20 rebounds and five blocks as Twin Valley thumped the Longhorns of Johnson County.

Rayne Hawthorne’s 20-point, 11-rebound, three-assist showing was also key. Twin Valley hosts East Ridge (Ky.) today at 6 p.m.

East Ridge (Ky.) 43, Hurley 26: Kirsten Easterling scored a dozen points as East Ridge hammered Hurley in a low-scoring semifinal of the Hoopalachian Hardwood Classic.

Rye Cove 44, Patrick Henry 37 : Gracie Turner scored 18 points to lead the Eagles past the Rebels.

Avery Maiden scored 10 points to finish with a double-double for Patrick Henry (1-5). Sheena Addair and Sophia Wright tallied 10 points each in the loss.

Washburn 51, Thomas Walker 23: Clay Saylor scored 22 points to lead Washburn past the Pioneers. Braelyn Coffey added 17 in the win.

Thomas Walker committed 22 turnovers in the loss.

Jenkins, Ky. 48, Tri-Cities Christian 32: Emma Stewart and Alexis Ritchie scored 16 points each to lead Jenkins, Ky. to a victory over Tri-Cities Christian.

The Eagles were paced by Michaela Dixon with 10 points, Grace Williams with 10 rebounds and Savannah Barb with seven boards and three steals. Angel Pierce added seven points and seven boards for Tri-Cities Christian.