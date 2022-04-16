Racing will return to North Wilkesboro

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Grassroots racing is coming back to North Wilkesboro Speedway, and sooner than expected.

“This is going to be a RaceTrack Revival and it is going to be an amazing time where we race first on the asphalt and then on dirt at North Wilkesboro Speedway,” Speedway Motorsports President and Chief Executive Officer Marcus Smith said. “I think it is going to be something that race fans and drivers are not going to want to miss.”

Speedway Motorsports held a press conference at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday, announcing the restoration and reopening of the North Carolina facility, which is approaching its 75th anniversary, but hasn’t hosted racing since 2011.

Numerous North Carolina and Wilkes County officials were on hand, including Terri Parsons, the widow of former NASCAR star Benny Parsons.

“I want to say a big thank you to all the race fans who have said for years and years and years that they wanted to see racing happen again at the North Wilkesboro Speedway,” Smith said. “The passion of racing fans is amazing and so inspiring and it is really good for America. I think it is a fantastic thing to see.”

Drivers in several divisions will participate in asphalt driving throughout the month of August, followed by dirt racing in October. The facility was originally a dirt surface, but was covered by pavement nearly seven decades ago.

“What is important about the dirt side is we are not just going to throw dirt on top of the old asphalt, we are actually going to take the old asphalt out,” said Barry Braun, the CEO of XR Events. “We are going to race on the original dirt at North Wilkesboro Speedway. It started as a dirt track, it has been 66 years since we have raced on dirt on North Wilkesboro.”

Smith said Dale Earnhardt Jr. played a role in pushing to clean up the .625-mile short track facility for iRacing in 2019. Weeds, trees, dilapidated structures and more have been removed. There are issues with the asphalt, but nothing that will prevent racing in August.

“Naturally the facility has set for a long time without any activities,” Speedway Motorsports Senior Vice-President of Operations and Development Steve Swift said. “They have really done a great job of cleaning it up. What it looks like today compared to what it looked like three months ago, it is two different race tracks.

“The track has aged. It has got a lot of cracks in the track. We have got some things we have to do there to take care of the asphalt, to hold onto that preservation and get through a month of asphalt race racing…

“We want to celebrate 75 years of North Wilkesboro, we want to celebrate with pavement racing and dirt racing and then we go to the next phase.”

Founded in 1947, North Wilkesboro was part of the NASCAR schedule beginning with Bob Flock winning the first race in 1949 to Jeff Gordon crossing the finish line first in the final Cup Series race in 1996. Richard Petty holds the track record with 15 wins.

While there were some smaller division races at the facility after NASCAR left, it was closed in 2011. Yet, many in Wilkes County never gave up on bringing it back, and that took on a renewed enthusiasm when the state of North Carolina decided to give $18 million from the American Rescue Plan to assist the facility.

“It is a restoration of the facility to a nostalgic, but safe and modern venue to host racing, concerts and special events,” said Scott Cooper, the senior vice-president for communications for Speedway Motorsports. “Something that could once again become a centerpiece for the entire region to support business, tourism and entertainment.”

Braun said that great care will be taken to maintain the historic preservation of the facility, with plans to renovate the track, including repaving, to begin after the October racing has ended. Smith even said the track would be a “perfect” location for a NASCAR Truck Series race in the future.

“Integrity is extremely important for this facility,” Braun said. “I want people when they walk in this facility to get the same vibe that I got when I came in. This track is full of a lot of soul, and it is incredible. The feeling is unlike any other so we are going to keep that in place.”

Registration is currently open for fans and race teams who are interested in the RaceTrack Revival at North Wilkesboro. Visit northwilkesborospeedway.com for more information.

