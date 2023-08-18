Three different schools have won the last four Mountain Lakes Conference titles, including Tennessee High (2019), David Crockett (2020-21) and Daniel Boone in 2022, with the Trailblazers finishing 12-1 and advancing to the third round of the playoffs last season.

While many of the Region 1-5A coaches are still learning toward Daniel Boone as the favorite, the Trailblazers did lose 25 seniors. They return just five starters on offense and two on the defensive side of the ball

“With so many new faces, our main goal is to compete at a high level and get better each week,” said Daniel Boone head coach Jeremy Jenkins, who was leaning in the preseason to Tennessee High begin the league favorite.

Jenkins lists several players to watch, including quarterback Luke Jenkins, running backs Aiden Riner and Aiden Perry, receiver Jackson Utsman and a trio of returning offensive line led by Hunter Riddell, AJ Burke and Josh Briggs. Other returnees on defense include linebackers Henry Hamlin and Kaiden Murphy and defensive backs Cooper Stevenson and Perry.

Daniel Boone opens its season with three home games, which began on Friday against Clyde A. Erwin out of North Carolina.

“Our team has had a really good preseason and are anxious to play. In our league, you have to have that next play attitude and move on and we are trying to get adjusted to that because of so many new players,” said Jenkins, whose Trailblazers technically shared the 2021 title with David Crockett due to playing one less game due to COVID issues. “We have won the conference back- to-back and that will always be one of our goals but we just want to compete and get better each week.

“Last year was a special group with 25 seniors and five of those guys playing at the next level, so this group will need an identity of its own. The season will let us know what that will be.”

Another team expected to compete in the Mountain Lakes is David Crockett, which fell to 5-6 last season after also losing its share of talent to graduation. The Pioneers return seven offensive starters and five on defense for a campaign that began on Friday at South Greene.

“This team has a chance to be a really good football team. We have a lot of seniors who have played a lot of Friday night football,” David Crockett head coach Hayden Chandley said. “We have 5-6 guys who will be in their third or fourth year as a starter so we have some experience. We need our young kids to grow up quick. There are a lot of pieces on this team, we’ve just got to put it all together.”

Among the players that Chandley says to watch are several two-way contributors, led by talented interior lineman Tyson Matthews, along with Lamarkus Dunn, Jake Whaley, Dylan Callahan, Adrian Wynn and Isaiah Tisnor.

As for the goals ahead?

“Compete, night in, night out,” Chandley said. “Play with maximum effort. Focus on the things we can control.”

Cocke County is a newcomer to the Mountain Lakes, having moved to Region 1 after playing in the Knoxville-based Region 2 last season.

The Fighting Cocks, which finished 3-7 last season, have eight starters back on defense, including linebackers Carson Hopson and Carson Devotie, linemen Jake Robertson, Ethan Fine and Chris Flockhar, and Oren Hazelwood and Donvan Ramsey in the secondary.

“We hope our defense plays up to its capabilities and we grow quickly on offense to help the ‘D’ out,” said Cocke County head coach Scotty Dykes, whose squad opened on Friday at Cherokee.

“Our goal is to compete for the region championship,” said Dykes, who picked Daniel Boone as the team to beat in the league.

Joining that duo and Tennessee High in the Mountain Lakes this season is Sevier County and Morristown West.

The Smoky Bears, who were also a Region 2 team last season, finished 6-5, while Morristown West — which defeated the Smoky Bears in the postseason — was 7-5 in 2022.