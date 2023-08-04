Year one wasn’t what George Quarles had envisioned at East Tennessee State.

“Clearly not the season we wanted last year,” said Quarles, entering his second season as head coach of the ETSU football team. “Like I told our guys, last year we listened to how good we were going to be going into the season coming off that ‘21 season. This year I think we are going to listen to how bad we are.

“Neither one of those is true, I don’t think...”

One season after the Buccaneers won the Southern Conference championship, ETSU fell to 3-8 to finish eighth out of nine league teams, with the only wins coming against SoCon cellar dweller VMI, Football Championship Series member Robert Morris and Mars Hill from the NCAA Division II South Atlantic Conference.

“I just think as a unit we are much closer,” continued Quarles, at the SoCon football media day last week in Greenville, South Carolina. “I think we have got a little bit more clearly defined culture on our team, a little better energy. I just think last year was a tough year for everybody, not just for me as a coach, but I think for our guys, especially coming off that year in ‘21.”

ETSU, which will open its season on Sept. 2 at Jacksonville State, was picked to finish sixth in the SoCon poll, well behind league favorites Furman and Samford. Quarles, a high school coaching legend at Maryville in Tennessee, said the Bucs are anxious to put last season behind them.

“I think everybody is ready to get that bad taste out of their mouth,” Quarles said. “Like I have told them a number of times, we need to be that team that we play with a chip on our shoulder, we need to be a blue-collar unit that works for everything we get. We need to be a physical, tough team.”

ETSU opens the season with three of its first four games on the road, including visit to fellow FCS member Austin Peay and defending SoCon champion Samford, which allowed 45 points to the Bucs, but scored 55 in a win last season. He pointed out that the Buccaneers, which will host Carson-Newman on Sept. 9, lost five games by 10 points or less in 2022.

“I don’t know what we thought was going to happen last year, rather we thought we could throw our jersey out there on the field and everybody is just going to lay down for us,” said Quarles, whose Bucs held their first official practice on Wednesday in Johnson City. “Clearly that is not what happened. We have got to find a way to get over the hump because we were in every game other than the Mississippi State game, but the rest of them, we had chances to win, should have won quite a few of them, but we didn’t. You are what your record says it is.

“We are excited about a new start. That is the great thing about sports. Last year doesn’t matter. We can certainly use it for motivation and I hope we do, but we are ready to get started.”

Quarles has made some changes, not only to the coaching staff, but to his own role. A former offensive coordinator at Furman before coming to ETSU, he plans to be more involved with the offense this season by working closely with quarterback coach and passing game coordinator Price Partrick.

“I don’t want to be truly the offensive coordinator just because you have to spend a lot of time doing some other roles and I am afraid I might miss some meeting times with the offensive staff, but I am going to have a little bit more of a role in calling plays,” said Quarles, who led Maryville to 11 state championships in 18 seasons as head coach of the Rebels. “Price and I will both have some of that role, but like I told somebody, if I am going to be criticized and beat up for some things, I want to have a little bit of say in what I am getting beat up for.

“You are not going to notice a ton of difference. We want to run the football, we want to play-action, we want to get the ball to the guys that can make plays. I know that is very oversimplified, but that is what coaching is. You want to get it to your guys who can make some plays.”

That will have to be done this year without record-setting running back and return specialist Jacob Saylors, who is currently in training camp with the Cincinnati Bengals. That comes one year after the Bucs lost another dynamic option in Quay Holmes, but Quarles likes the playmaking options at running back, including Bryson Erby, Amir Dendy, Trey Foster and University of Idaho transfer Zach Borisch. They also return talented receivers Will Huzzie and Einaj Carter.

“On paper nobody has heard of Amir Dendy or Bryson Erby, but the guys on our team, they know, those are two quality backs and we brought in Zach, who I think is going to be a quality player,” Quarles said. “The Jacob Saylors and Quay Holmes, they don’t come along all the time, but I really feel good about our running backs. I feel good about our O-line and what we are trying to do. The difference is you have just never heard of them, but hopefully we can sneak up on some people and those guys have some early success.”

Quarterback Tyler Riddell, who entered the transfer portal before changing his mind, is back, having led the Bucs to the SoCon title and FCS playoff victory in 2021 before last season’s disappointment. He is facing competition from holdover Baron May and Illinois State transfer Timmy Dorsey.

Quarles knows finding the right person at that position will be paramount to success.

“Clearly Tyler has the most experience. You would think he would be a little bit ahead, but what we are hoping for is a lot of competition,” Quarles said. “In this next four weeks or so, we want to see some competition. We don’t want to just hand it to somebody, we want them to earn it. We want them to earn their teammates’ trust and respect.

“It is the most important position in all of sports. It provides your team hope or it will take it away. Whether it is Tyler or Tim or Baron, we need to play better than we did last year. Tyler will agree with that. I am not telling you anything I haven’t talked to him about. I just think at the end of the day all these of those guys, they just want to win. They want to compete and they want to win.”