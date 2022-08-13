Quarles, Bucs have work to do before season's opener

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. – George Quarles built a dynasty at the high school level in Tennessee.

He is glad to be back in the Volunteer State, this time as a head coach at East Tennessee State.

“To be back in Tennessee, to be a head coach at this level, it is a dream come true,” said Quarles, who spent the last five years as an offensive assistant at Furman before replacing Randy Sanders after last year’s 11-2 campaign. “Like I told our guys, I want to fire shots, I don’t want to go into this trying not to lose, I want to try to win.

“Those sort of things are being aggressive and I think our guys like that. The guys are competitive, you throw them out there and they will compete.”

He did just that on a warm Saturday afternoon, as ETSU held its first preseason scrimmage at Greene Stadium. The Buccaneers, which hosts Mars Hill on Sept. 1, lost several talented seniors and transfers from last year’s squad that reached the FCS playoff quarterfinals.

“I don’t know where you are supposed to be at this point,” said Quarles, who posted a remarkable 250-16 record and won 11 state championships in 18 seasons as head coach at Maryville High School before leaving for Furman. “You have still got almost three weeks until we play so there is certainly a lot of stuff mentally we have got to get in. I think physically for the most part we are in pretty good shape.”

While Southern Conference preseason player of the year Jacob Saylors sat out as a precautionary measure, the Buccaneers still put on an offensive show, rolling up 461 yards in 87 plays, led by junior quarterback Tyler Riddell, who was 12-for-17 for 151 yards and two touchdowns for the Adam Neugebauer-led offense.

“Tyler doesn’t make many mistakes and he made plays today,” Quarles said. “He knows what Coach is looking for. He gets it to the playmakers and if he will do that we will be just fine.”

Freshman William Riddle and Eastern Michigan transfer Baron May also had scoring passes for the Bucs. Will Huzzie, Tanner Corum and Adriel Clark had three catches apiece. Science Hill graduated Solomon Hill caught a deflected 27-yard pass for a score from Riddell.

ETSU was held to just 97 yards on the ground. Five-foot-8 Mac McCovery had 38 yards on the ground and Adrian Johnson scored on a 1-yard run. Quarles said Saylors could have played if it was a game that counted.

“Jacob is such a great leader, he is a team guy,” Quarles said. “He is super talented, but all he cares about is the team doing well. There is not one bit of ego in him. He is one of those guys that stays after and picks up trash and helps other people.

“He is very talented, he strong, he is quick. We have just got to get him to the race.”

Sullivan East graduate Clayton Ivester had a catch for the Bucs. Tennessee High graduate Nolan Wishon saw action on the offensive line and on special teams.

“We made some big plays. Most of them were in the pass game. You have got to watch the film, but we certainly didn’t run up and down the field on the defense,” Quarles said. “The defense did give up a few plays in the pass game, but I am pleased where we are on both sides.

“I thought we had really good competition. It was physical, we tackled a lot, didn’t get anybody hurt, which is always a big concern in these types of situations. I like where both sides are.”

Defensively, the Bucs did limit the ETSU rushing attack to just 2.3 yards per carry, led by Alijah Huzzie, who had six tackles, while Stephen Scott contributed five tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack while replacing eight-year college veteran Jared Folks at middle linebacker.

Jaylon Jones and Max Evans also had sacks for the Billy Taylor-led defense.

“We didn’t miss a lot of tackles. I thought a couple of the reserve guys missed a couple late in the scrimmage, but the guys we are counting on to play in that first group, I thought when we had chances to make tackles we made them,” Quarles said. “At the same time, offensively, we didn’t break many tackles so it kind of works both ways. Coach Taylor does a great defensively, they are always going to be physical, they tackle well and hopefully they can continue to do that.”

Quarles, who played on Furman’s 1988 NCAA Division 1-AA national championship team, has been pleased with how the transition has gone since replacing Sanders last December.

“You have to ask these guys, but it has been good for me,” Quarles said. “I know we are still in the honeymoon stage, we are still undefeated. Coach Sanders did a great job obviously and is a tough act to follow, but I am not trying to be Coach Sanders and couldn’t be if I wanted to.

“I am just trying to be me. He set it up really nicely and we just have to keep doing what he was getting done.”

Saturday was the first of several scrimmages ETSU plans before the season begins in 18 days.

“In some ways three weeks seems like a long time and in some ways it seems like it is going to be here tomorrow,” Quarles said. “We need every one of those days that we can get in.”