It’s been eight years since her husband suddenly, and tragically, passed away, but the pangs of loss remain for Eastside High School girls basketball coach Terri Anne Hill Funk.

Those feelings can be trigged by precious memories such as those that came flooding back a couple of weeks ago when her Spartans won the Cumberland District tournament, held on the campus of the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.

That is where Brock and Terri Anne Hill had met, college sweethearts eventually becoming husband and wife. She had played basketball and softball for the Highland Cavaliers, while he had been the ace pitcher for the baseball team.

They were each other’s biggest fans.

“I tell ya, I can still drive by UVa-Wise’s baseball field and see them over there playing or taking batting practice and immediately I just start crying,” Funk said. “That happened recently.”

There are those moments when she is teaching her kids – their kids – 12-year-old Zeke and 10-year-old Zoe the finer points of sports, a passion that Brock and Terri Anne shared.

“I took Zeke to work on batting practice with some wiffle balls. I hadn’t worked with him in about three years just because it brought back so many memories,” Funk said. “I wore sunglasses and was throwing whiffle balls and tears were streaming down my face. It was solely the Lord that got me through all that.”

Her faith, family and community have helped Funk endure, and this season has marked a successful return to the bench in what is her first head-coaching gig in more than a decade.

The Spartans have won 22 games, claimed the Cumberland District championship, finished as Region 1D runner-up and play a VHSL Class 1 state quarterfinal game Friday night.

Funk gets fired up on the sidelines over the course of four quarters and 32 minutes, but she admits she has a new perspective on life these days.

“There’s purpose in the pain,” Funk said.

***

The moment came during the 2004-05 hoops season, Terri Anne’s sophomore campaign for the UVa-Wise Highland Cavaliers. She can’t recall exactly what game it was, who happened to be the opponent or if her team even won that night, but she’ll never forget the first chat she had with the friendly 6-foot-4 freshman not long after the final buzzer sounded.

“He just came up afterward and said, ‘Hey, you had a great game’ and it kind of went from there,” Terri said. “Not soon after that we started hitting in the batting cage some together. He was a baseball star, but I was a role player. I tell [former UVa-Wise women’s basketball star] Sarah Helton that she never would have scored that many points if I hadn’t set that many screens.”

He had been the best baseball player in the VHSL’s smallest classification at Grayson County High School, while she played six sports at St. Paul and won a state championship in the discus.

She was on a basketball team that made the NAIA national tournament at UVa-Wise, while he won 23 games on the mound for the Highland Cavaliers.

“It was athletics that brought us together,” Funk said. “That’s what he and I first had in common.”

They both entered coaching after their playing days were done.

She was the final girls basketball coach at St. Paul and the first girls basketball coach at Eastside when consolidation occurred in Wise County.

Brock and Terri Anne married in 2008 and the young couple endured tragedy together two years later when their daughter, Atley Grace, died at just 28 weeks old.

“That was probably my lowest point spiritually,” Funk said. “Going through that pain, I didn’t know it at the time, but it was preparing me for Brock going to heaven as well.”

It was January 2015 when Brock Funk contracted bacterial meningitis.

“He had a headache and then that night he was rushed to the hospital and the next morning we got the worst news ever,” Funk said. “It was really quick.”

She was a widow at 29 years old with children who were 4 and 2 at the time.

How does one comprehend, much less cope with that?

“You have every emotion of course when something like that happens,” Funk said. “We were so blessed to have amazing families, an amazing support system on both sides and amazing friends that stepped in. Eventually all of them go home and it was the kids and I that were left.

“It really took getting to know God at that point. A lot of people say that they know God, but it’s different knowing of Him and then knowing Him. At that point, I just really dug in knowing that life really is but yet a vapor. It’s so easy to get caught up in other stuff, whether it’s athletics or anything that will overtake your mind or take your time and put God on the backburner. It was during that time I really got to know Jesus. Whenever I laid down at night I needed Him to show up.”

She has shown that faith in staying admirably strong in the days, months and years that have followed.

Funk returned to coaching during the 2017-18 season, becoming an assistant for the boys basketball team that finished as VHSL Class 1 state runner-up. The rare female coach in a male sport.

“Terri Anne was a vital part of my coaching staff,” said Eastside boys hoops coach Patrick Damron. “I asked her to help that year because I knew she was one of the most qualified coaches I could hire. The players on that team had a tremendous amount of respect for her because she earned it. She proved she was knowledgeable and was willing to put in the work required to be successful.”

***

When the Eastside girls basketball job came open in August, it gave Terri Anne Hill Funk a chance for a full-time return to coaching.

“This was not a planned thing to get back into it,” Funk said.

Damron knew she would make the perfect candidate.

“Terri Anne has poured herself into coaching this team,” Damron said. “I’ve known her long enough to know that she doesn’t take things lightly. Her work ethic and spirit are evident when you watch her team play.”

The fire has returned for Funk as you can tell by watching her on the sidelines.

“She’s a very energetic coach,” said sophomore Azzy Hammons. “She loves defense.”

Turns out coaching isn’t too much from bicycling – you never forget.

“I’m back on the bike, but right beside me is [Assistant] Coach [Mark] Dockery,” Funk said. “He’s an offensive guru. We’ve just been able to work together, and it’s been great.”

Eastside had achieved success under the leadership of former coach Barry Ruff, so there was a bit of feeling out process in the early going between the returning players and their new coach.

“It was a big adjustment period when she started practicing with us,” Eastside senior Reagan McCoy said. “We weren’t exactly used to her style of coaching. There was a little resistance at first to buy in to what her and Coach Dockery were saying. But we started realizing how great this could work out for us when we started winning her way and not our own and look at us now – we’re in the state tournament.”

You could say that Funk has fallen in love with the game again.

It’s a cliché in sports that a team can be like a family.

This squad is proof that bonds between teammates run deep.

“Any day I could ask any of them to lay something down for the other one and they’d do it,” Funk said. “They are selfless. They care more about their teammates than themselves. That’s a reason why we’ve had success. Different girls have stepped up and different girls have played different roles. … If my kids turn out like any of them, I’m 100 percent OK with that.”

***

Game days are an event for the Funk family.

Zoey is on the bench with her mom.

“She’s our H20 provider,” Terri Anne said.

Zeke is the camera guy and films the games.

“Zeke’s commentary on the videos of our games is hilarious,” Funk said.

It has been rewarding.

“It was the perfect timing to get back into it,” Funk said.

Brock Funk is never far from her mind through it all.

Terri Anne knows her late husband’s favorite bible verse – Proverbs 3:5 – and recites it often.

Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding.

It’s what she tries to do, even as she thinks about him after every victory and can’t help but yearn that he was around for some input.

Friday night’s state quarterfinal game against the Fort Chiswell Pioneers will be played at Carroll County High School, which is located not far from the community of Fries, Virginia, where Brock Funk grew up.

Terri Anne Hill Funk stays strong as she always does, knowing that there is purpose in the pain.

“As coaches we try to prepare our players to battle through adversity,” Damron said. “Terri Anne battled through unimaginable adversity. She did so by leaning on her faith and family.”