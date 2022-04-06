Purpose driven: Revived State Line Classic offers competition and opportunities to play for a fallen friend

BRISTOL, Tenn. - It had been seven years since the last State Line Classic.

The softball tournament returned on Wednesday, and did so with a special purpose.

The varsity teams at Tennessee High, Sullivan East, John Battle and Virginia High converged on Rotary Park for an evening of four games and a chance to honor Gabby Kennedy—a Tennessee High player who died in a domestic violence incident in October of 2020.

Kennedy was on the minds of many of the people who converged on Rotary Park for this event.

“Softball was her getaway place,” Vikings pitcher Rylee Fields said.

If THS coach Jenn Testa has her way, the State Line Classic will become an annual event again, and a yearly chance to honor and remember Kennedy.

“We’re reviving a tournament that’s been around for a long time but we’re creating it with new purpose, too,” Testa said. “Each and every year, we want to have it and we want to have it in honor of her. We want to do special things in honor of her.”

“I think it’s really good we’re getting to do this because it’s definitely going to keep her name out there more,” Vikings shortstop Ashley Worley added.

The Children’s Advocacy Center of Sullivan County was represented at the event and had various materials to raise awareness. April, it should be noted, also is Child Abuse Prevention Month.

“Our hope is each and every year we can bring in different organizations that deal with that situation and just all the people and organizations that helped her,” Testa said. “We just want to pay our respects to them.”

This State Line Classic had a different look than past events, which featured competition with both high-school and college squads.

Hannah Cress, John Battle’s coach, remembered competing in previous iterations of the State Line during her collegiate career at King.

“It was always a good experience for us. I’m glad my girls get to be a part of it,” Cress said.

Virginia High coach Andrew Belcher is just in his third season leading the Bearcats, but was familiar with the State Line tradition; his mother was the former sports information director at Virginia Intermont. Belcher was all for the revival of this event, both for the breath of fresh air competitively and the cause.

“It’s a great opportunity to come play the Tennessee schools that we don’t typically get to play in our season,” Belcher said, adding, “I’m definitely in favor of playing for a cause and I think there’s not a better cause than domestic violence and relationship awareness, especially when coaching young girls.”

Kennedy never got to play for the Vikings in the spring of 2021, but her memory drove the team to a conference championship and the Class AAA sectionals. Nearly 18 months since her passing, Kennedy’s presence still looms large for this program. Her picture hangs outside the Vikings’ locker room, where she still has a locker filled with mementoes, pictures and notes.

“I feel like every day we walk in, we see that and it drives us to do it for her, to be the best that we can be,” THS second baseman Kaci Honaker said.

Michael Forrester, who is in his 10th season as head coach at East, remembered previous State Line appearances but noted this one felt more special due to the surrounding circumstances.

“I never knew Gabby, but everything I’d ever heard about Gabby was that she loved playing softball, she loved her teammates, her teammates loved her,” Forrester said. “I said to the girls, what we want to do is go out there and honor that. I want us to be a team that loves being here, that loves each other, that loves being around each other, basically spend the day being like Gabby.”

As for the game action, Tennessee High defeated Virginia High 10-0 in five innings while John Battle topped Sullivan East by a 2-1 margin. Incoming severe weather disrupted the two nightcaps. Tennessee High and John Battle agreed to end their contest, which Battle led 2-1 in the fifth at the time. East and Virginia High did the same, with the Patriots leading 14-0.