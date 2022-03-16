PRP ROUNDUP: Ryan Salyers (Castlewood), Garrett Cross (Tennessee High), Arin Rife (Richlands), Bradley Bunch (Union), Tyson Mitchell (Sullivan East) among Tuesday's stars

Castlewood left-hander Ryan Salyers struck out 13 batters in 5 2/3 innings of work as the Castlewood Blue Devils opened the 2022 baseball season with a 5-1 victory over Russell County rival Honaker on Tuesday.

Castlewood won despite collecting only one hit as the Blue Devils took advantage of eight Honaker errors.

Coleman Cook had that lone hit and also was walked, hit by a pitch and scored two runs.

Peyton King also scored two runs in the win.

Hunter Christian scored Honaker’s only run on a sacrifice fly by Jayson Mullins in the seventh inning.

Tennessee High 12, Gate City 4

Garrett Cross had a day, going 4-for-4 at the plate, including a home run and triple, while also driving in five runs and scoring twice in Tennessee High’s first win of the season.

Tennessee High (1-1), which scored seven runs in the fourth, finished with 12 hits, including three doubles by Andrew Dingus and two doubles from Evan Mutter. Dingus scored three runs and drove in two, while Mutter drove in two runs and scored once.

Rylan Henard struck out two in five innings to pick up the win.

Gate City (0-1) had two hits each by Brayden Cox and losing pitcher Ryan Jessee.

Marion 11, George Wythe 6

Ryan Perkins and Jack Pugh combined to fan 14 batters in leading the Scarlet Hurricanes past the Maroons in the season opener for both teams.

Benner Davis had two hit and drove in three runs for Marion. Hunter Robinson added two hits, including a double, and drove in two runs. Bradley Thomas and Carter Salyers also had two hits each for Marion (1-0), including a double by Salyers.

Perkins struck out nine in three innings, while Pugh picked up the win, fanning five in the final four innings.

Ben Jollay had two hits, including a home run, and four RBIs for the Maroons (0-1).

Union 9, Graham 1

Bradley Bunch is a man for all seasons.

The quarterback of Union’s football team and the leading scorer for the school’s basketball team opened his senior season on the baseball diamond by going 4-for-4 and scoring two runs.

John Ryan Hurley (2-for-3, three RBIs) and Caiden Bartee (2-for-3, two RBIs) also had big days as part of a 12-hit attack.

Senior Alex Richardson struck out over five innings and combined with Ryan Gibson on a two-hitter.

Brenen Salyers had one of those hits for Graham and scored the only run for the G-Men.

J.I. Burton 11, Lee High 1

Senior Chris Branham had three hits and three RBIs as J.I. Burton crushed Lee High for a non-district win.

Noa Godsey added two hits and knocked in two runs for the Raiders.

Sullivan East 4, West Ridge 3

Tyson Mitchell allowed three runs on six hits in six innings of work, while striking out five and walking one in Sullivan East’s win over West Ridge.

The Patriots bounced back from a 17-0 beatdown at the hands of the Wolves on Monday.

Corbin Dickenson and Lucas Eaton each had two hits for East.

Wade Witcher and Marshall Buchanan homered for West Ridge.

Wise County Central 14, Eastside 6

Braeden Church and Cam Foster each went 2-for-3 with two runs scored and two RBIs as Wise County Central won a VHSL Benefit Game.

Parker Collins added two RBIs for Central, which used seven different pitchers that combined for eight strikeout sand 11 walks.

Blake Jones went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs for Eastside, while Tanner Perry tallied two hits. The Spartans were doomed by six errors.

SOFTBALL

Richlands 15, Northwood 5

Arin Rife had three hits, including a three-run homer, and was also the winning pitcher as Richlands rolled past Northwood for a season-opening triumph.

Rachael Rife added three hits for the Blue Tornado, who tallied 19 hits as a team and took advantage of four Northwood errors.

Carlee Frye had a hit and three RBIs for Northwood, while Lakyn Burchett also drove in a run.

Rye Cove 5, Holston 2

Freshman Mackenzie Hood went 2-for-4 with three RBIs at the plate and also struck out nine batters over five strong innings in the circle as Rye Cove improved to 2-0.

Hood went 3-for-4 in Monday’s opening win over Lee High. Gracie Turner went 3-for-3 and drove in a run as the Eagles have already matched last season’s win total.

Freshman Riley Cobler went 4-for-4 and drove in a run for Holston, while Molly Turner had two hits and a couple of stolen bases.

Rural Retreat 4, Galax 1

Senior Candice Miller pitched a complete-game five-hitter and also had a two-run triple in the third inning as the Rural Retreat Indians opened the season with a win.

Rural Retreat was outhit 5-3, but still picked up the victory.

Tennessee High 27, Hampton 0

Abby Haga homered twice and drove in five runs as the Tennessee High Vikings hammered Hampton.

Ashley Worley (4-for-5, homer, five runs, two RBIs), Kenzie Orfield (3-for-4, homer, four runs, five RBIs) and Kaci Honaker (4-for-5, four RBIs) also had notable performances for THS.

Nikki Duncan and Orfield combined to pitch a two-hit shutout with nine strikeouts and no walks.

J.I. Burton 12, Lee High 5

Savannah Adams, Kari Durham and Abigail Adams homered for J.I. Burton as the Raiders rolled past Lee High.

Durham finished with five RBIs for the Raiders, while Abigail Adams went 3-for-4 and scored three runs.

Emma Fortner had two hits for Lee.

Marion 9, John Battle 6

Marion downed John Battle in a season-opening slugfest.

Saylor Baldwin hit three home runs in the loss for the Trojans.

No other details were provided as of press time.

BOYS SOCCER

Lebanon 7, Grayson County 0

Carter Dillon scored four goals and Grayson Olson tallied the other three as Lebanon won big.

Abingdon 1, Christiansburg 1

Pickett Johnson had Abingdon’s lone goal as the Falcons battled to a draw with the Christiansburg Blue Demons. AHS goalkeeper Dennin Jenkins recorded 22 saves.

Richlands 6, Patrick Henry 0

Gray Queen scored five goals as Richlands improved to 2-0.

Lukas Fuller also found the back of the net, Shane Vencill was in goal for the shutout and Isaiah Bandy dished out two assists.

Graham 4, Union 1

Ben Morgan scored three goals as defending Region 2D champ Graham won.