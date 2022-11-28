Profit-able outing for Blue Devils

Senior post player Tiffany Proffitt scored 10 points as Castlewood edged Tri-Cities Christian on Monday night for a 39-37 girls basketball victory.

Castlewood led 23-11 at halftime and held off a Tri-Cities rally in the second half. Freshman forward Anna Summers added nine points for the Blue Devils.

Michaela Dixon scored 16 points and Savannah Barb hauled down nine rebounds for Tri-Cities. The Eagles also got eight points, five assists and two steals from Angel Pierce.

Narrows 58, Graham 38

Mya Robertson’s 15 points paced Narrows’ balanced attack as the Green Wave defeated Graham and spoiled Devontae Royal’s debut as head coach of the G-Girls.

Eight different players scored for Narrows, which led 18-6 after the first quarter and 31-12 at halftime.

Nathaly Du hit three 3-pointers and scored nine points for Graham.