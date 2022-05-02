Pro Wrestling: Virginia High grad Chase Owens gets IWGP tag-team gold

In a career that has seen him compete at legendary venues such as Madison Square Garden and the Tokyo Dome, appear on an episode of World Wrestling Entertainment’s Smackdown and grapple with some of the mat game’s all-time greats (A.J. Styles, Jushin Liger to name just two), Chase Owens added to his extensive pro wrestling highlight reel on Sunday.

The 2008 Virginia High graduate partnered with Simi Taitoko Fale – better known by his ring name of Bad Luck Fale – to win the IWGP (International Wrestling Grand Prix) tag-team titles at a New Japan Pro Wrestling card that drew 8,162 fans to the Fukuoka PayPay Dome.

“ Has to be my biggest accomplishment to date,” Owens said. “When you can become champion in the best promotion in the world, it’s a great moment.”

Owens secured the title-clinching pinfall in the three-way match that also included the team of Great-O-Khan and Jeff Cobb, along with the duo of Hiroki Goto and Yoshi-Hashi.

Launched off the top rope by Fale, Owens landed an elbow drop on Goto as the referee made the ensuing three-count as new champs were crowned 9 minutes, 43 seconds into the match.

What were the emotions for Owens as he was presented with the gold?

“ Happiness, overwhelmed,” Owens said. “I’ve been with New Japan the last seven years. It’s been the greatest span of my life. To know all the sacrifices are worth it and to hit a goal is truly amazing. People don’t realize the sacrifices we make, especially during this pandemic where I spent 10 months of 2021 in Japan and away from my family. It really takes a toll on you.”

The 6-foot-1, 205-pound Owens and 6-foot-4, 344-pound Fale are both members of the popular “Bullet Club” faction and have known each for six years as they’ve built an in-ring chemistry that didn’t fail them on Sunday.

“ We have flow together,” Fale said. “He’s the speed and I’m the power … He is an all-around wrestler and can keep up with the best of them. I have had so much fun tagging with him.”

Owens has proven to be equally adept in both singles and tag-team matches.

He is a three-time NWA (National Wrestling Alliance) junior heavyweight champ and also held NJPW’s King of Pro Wrestling trophy for 41 days last year.

“ Both singles and tags are completely different ballgames,” Owens said. “Singles matches you have to rely completely on yourself. Tag matches you have that guy watching your back and it might be the difference in the match if you’re feeling a little off or if you make a mistake. If I had to choose one, I’d definitely say tag matches, as it takes a little bit of the pressure off having a teammate, especially one like Bad Luck Fale.”

The 32-year-old Owens has flourished in Japan and his Twitch channel (twitch.tv/crownjewelbc) has become popular as he interacts with fans by playing video games with them, watching old matches and just answering any questions they have.

The native Bristolian who once played football and wrestled for the Virginia High Bearcats is now a world tag-team champ with a Tongan from New Zealand who used to be a rugby star.

“ I think we complement each other’s styles really well,” Owens said.

