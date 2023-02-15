Chase Owens and Kerry Morton face off as opponents in a professional wrestling ring for the first time on Saturday night at the National Guard Armory on Bluff City Highway in Bristol, Tennessee, and even calling it a main event match doesn’t really seem to do it justice.

The Bristol natives have earned nationwide acclaim – internationally in the case of Owens – for their wide array of skills when it comes to the mat game. They also happen to be close friends who will be foes for one night at least.

“This is a day 16 years in the making,” Owens said. “I’ve watched the kid grow up. … We’ve wrestled around before shows since he was a younger kid, but this will be the first match officially.”

It headlines an All-Pro Wrestling card being called “Sweet Emotion” and organized by longtime area promoter Mikey Dugger with former Lucha Underground fan favorite Matt Cross among the grapplers competing on the undercard.

Doors open at 7 p.m. with an 8 p.m. bell time. Tickets in the $12-$15 range are still available.

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Hall of Famer Ricky Morton will also be in attendance. He is Kerry’s father and has been a mentor to Owens, training him for years in the finer points of the business.

Chase Owens, 32, is in his ninth year competing for New Japan Pro Wrestling and the 2008 Virginia High graduate hasn’t wrestled in his hometown since Dec. 2019.

Kerry Morton, 21, is the current National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) world junior heavyweight champion and it’s been nearly two years since the 2020 Sullivan East High School grad last stepped foot in a ring in Bristol.

Here’s an interesting twist: Will Morton’s title be on the line?

“As of now, if Chase makes weight at 225 pounds or less,” Morton said. “It will be a championship match approved by the NWA and NJPW.”

Owens is a former NWA world junior heavyweight champion himself, holding the strap on three occasions in 2012, 2013 and 2014.

“Chase brought a lot of prestige to that championship,” Morton said. “He defended that all over as I am doing now. This championship is as legitimate as they come. Bringing a world championship and defending it on independent shows can bring more eyes to that certain promotion.”

Morton won his NWA junior heavyweight title on Nov. 12 when he pinned Nelson “Homicide” Erazo during a pay-per-view card in Chalmette, Louisiana. He has been busy defending the title – among other things.

He broke his right thumb during practice with the King University cheerleading team last month, but has battled through the pain to retain possession of the belt.

“What a run so far,” Morton said. “Absolutely non-stop while juggling school, cheerleading, a marketing business and a full-time professional wrestling schedule all over the world – and I wouldn’t change a thing. I’m living my dream and manifested this. It has finally become a reality and now we are making waves.”

Owens has been a IWGP tag-team title-holder (with Bad Luck Fale) and also held the King of Pro Wrestling trophy in Japan. He’ll be among the 24 entrants in next month’s prestigious New Japan Cup.

There is a more pressing matter this weekend, however.

Chase Owens vs. Kerry Morton.

Kerry Morton vs. Chase Owens.

Bristol vs. Bristol.

“Most definitely a dream match,” Morton said. “I grew up around Chase and he helped hone my wrestling style pattern.”