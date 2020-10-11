 Skip to main content
PRO FOOTBALL: Malik Foreman (Dobyns-Bennett) drafted by Conquerors of The Spring League
PRO FOOTBALL: Malik Foreman (Dobyns-Bennett) drafted by Conquerors of The Spring League

GALLERY: Dobyns-Bennett hammers Tennessee High

Photo Earl Neikirk/Bristol Herald Courier DB #6 Malik Foreman runs away from the THS defense.

 Bristol Herald Courier

PRO FOOTBALL

Foreman drafted by

The Spring League

Former Dobyns-Bennett High School and University of Tennessee star Malik Foreman was drafted by the Conquerors of The Spring League on Saturday night.

The six-team Spring League will have a 12-game fall season in 2020 running from Oct. 27-Nov. 24. All games will be played at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

Foreman recorded 71 tackles and three interceptions as a defensive back at UT from 2013-16 and had preseason stints with the NFL’s New Orleans Saints and Canadian Football League’s Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

He was listed as a wide receiver on the Conquerors draft list.

