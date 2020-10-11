PRO FOOTBALL: Malik Foreman (Dobyns-Bennett) drafted by Conquerors of The Spring League

PRO FOOTBALL
Foreman drafted by
The Spring League
Former Dobyns-Bennett High School and University of Tennessee star Malik Foreman was drafted by the Conquerors of The Spring League on Saturday night.
The six-team Spring League will have a 12-game fall season in 2020 running from Oct. 27-Nov. 24. All games will be played at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.
Foreman recorded 71 tackles and three interceptions as a defensive back at UT from 2013-16 and had preseason stints with the NFL’s New Orleans Saints and Canadian Football League’s Winnipeg Blue Bombers.
He was listed as a wide receiver on the Conquerors draft list.
