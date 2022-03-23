PRO FOOTBALL: James Mitchell takes part in Pro Day at Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Virginia Tech held its annual pro day on Wednesday at the team’s indoor practice facility.

There were scouts from 31 of the 32 NFL teams in attendance — according to a team spokesperson, the only team that didn’t attend was the Seattle Seahawks — to watch the former Hokies go through a series of physical tests and position drills.

The six Virginia Tech players who attended the NFL Combine in Indianapolis earlier this month opted out of doing a full range of tests a second time.

Tight end James Mitchell only did the bench press — he did 19 reps — as the former Union High School star continues to recover from the torn ACL he suffered against Middle Tennessee State in Week 2.

The standout from the combine was defensive end Amare Barno, who ran a 4.36-second time in the 40-yard dash.

It was the fastest time by a defensive lineman or linebacker at the combine since 2003.

The most notable numbers on Wednesday were Lecitus Smith’s 25 reps in the bench press, Jermaine Waller’s 35-inch vertical jump and the 40-yard dash times from wide receiver Changa Hodge (4.51), defensive back Keondre Ko (4.51) and running back Raheem Blackshear (4.52)

Wide receiver Tre Turner did a few of the testing drills after running routes at Liberty’s pro day for projected first-round pick Malik Willis.

The six draft hopefuls who went to the combine along with offensive lineman Brock Hoffman have mostly projected to go on day three of the this year’s NFL Draft (rounds 4-7). The draft is scheduled to take place in Las Vegas from April 28-30.

Tech Pro Day attendees

DE Amaré Barno*

RB Raheem Blackshear

QB Juwan Carter (Norfolk State)

DB Tae Daley

WR Changa Hodge

OL Brock Hoffman

DB Keondré Ko

TE James Mitchell*

K John Parker Romo

LS Oscar Shadley

OL Lecitus Smith*

OL Luke Tenuta*

WR Tré Turner*

DB Jermaine Waller*

DL Jordan Williams

* Attended the NFL Combine