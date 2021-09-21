PRO BASKETBALL: Southwest Virginia basketball legend Redick retires from NBA

But he was plagued by a heel injury last season. He was traded from also-ran New Orleans to playoff hopeful Dallas in March. He averaged just 7.4 points, 1.5 3-pointers and 16.4 minutes in 44 games with New Orleans and Dallas combined last season, when he shot only 37.1% from 3-point range.

“Going into last season, I wanted it to be my last year but wasn’t sure how the season would play out,” he said in the video. “It was difficult for a number of reasons — being injured, being away from my family [in Brooklyn, New York], COVID protocols and really, truly not playing up to my standards.

“I would like to describe last season as a seven-month exercise in coming face to face with my own athletic mortality. And it was scary and confusing.”

Redick thanked coaches from his Roanoke years during Tuesday’s video, including his former AAU coaches.

“I want to thank my first AAU coaches — Delmar Irving, Keith Haynes and Dick Wall. You guys instilled a sense of toughness, competitiveness and discipline in me,” he said.

Redick also thanked Boo Williams, who became his AAU coach after Redick left the Roanoke Jaguars for Williams’ Hampton-based team.

He also thanked his former Cave Spring High School coaches in the video.