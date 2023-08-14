Luke Lawson made a major move by transferring from UNC Asheville to the University of Virginia’s College at Wise prior to the 2022-23 season

He’ll begin his professional basketball career by moving 4,419 miles across the Atlantic Ocean as he relocates from his hometown of Coeburn, Virginia, to Villingen-Schwenningen, Germany.

The 6-foot-8, 190-pound sharpshooting forward recently signed with the Black Forest Panthers (previously known as the Wiha Panthers) of Germany’s 26-team ProB League.

Lawson departed Sunday for the long journey to the city in the southern part of Germany. The team opens the season on Oct. 1 against the TSV Oberhaching Tropics.

“I have never been overseas, but am extremely excited to get over there and get to work,” Lawson said.

Lawson made his only season at UVa-Wise count as he averaged 15.2 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.0 blocks per game in helping the Highland Cavaliers win 19 games and reach the finals of the South Atlantic Conference tournament.

He shot 47.2 percent from the field and 43.1 percent from 3-point range.

“This past year at Wise was everything I hoped for and more,” Lawson said. “From the coaches and teammates to the professors and athletic staff, I am forever grateful for the opportunity they provided me with. I have created friendships that will last a lifetime.”

Lawson averaged 3.0 points and 1.7 rebounds in 78 games over four seasons for the UNC Asheville Bulldogs of the NCAA Division I Big South Conference and played against the likes of North Carolina, Auburn, Tennessee, Wake Forest, North Carolina State and Vanderbilt during his time there.

He transferred to UVa-Wise for his fifth and final season of eligibility and flourished at the NCAA DII level.

“The first game of the season,” said UVa-Wise coach Blake Mellinger. “Luke hit a clutch 3 late in the game to seal the win [over King University]. He owned the moment. It was at that point we knew he was special. Luke is a connector and has the ability to positively impact those around him. … Luke has all the tools to thrive at the professional level.”

Lawson has taken a unique path to the pros.

He missed his freshman season at Eastside High School with an ankle injury and experienced a five-inch growth spurt during his high school years.

Lawson was a two-time Cumberland District player of the year, won the slam dunk contest at the Arby’s Classic in Bristol, scored more than 1,000 career points and helped the Spartans finish as 2018 VHSL Class 1 state runner-up.

“Luke has been a naturally gifted player since early in high school,” said Patrick Damron, Lawson’s coach at Eastside. “He continued to mature and so did his game. … We are all excited for Luke and the next chapter of his career. Few players get an opportunity to play beyond high school, even fewer than that get paid to play.”

When did those professional aspirations come about?

“Playing pro basketball is something I have thought and dreamed about for as long as I have been able to play the game,” Lawson said. “Going into my senior year of high school was when I really began to get serious about pursuing the game I love as a profession.”

He got down to business shortly after UVa-Wise’s season came to a close in March.

“As soon as my collegiate career ended, my coaches helped me find an agent,” Lawson said. “From there I worked with my agent [Josh Crawford] to find a team that best fit me. That process took around 2 ½ months and I am headed to a great spot.”

Lawson’s versatility should make him a valuable contributor.

“I have been preparing myself for this upcoming year by spending most of my time in the gym and weight room, trying to get ready for the challenge of pro basketball,” Lawson said. “I believe that I bring a player with a high basketball IQ and also the ability to stretch the floor from the forward position. The game has been evolving and moving more towards outside shooting, which is what I would consider to be one of my strengths.”

The long flight to Europe provided Lawson with plenty of time to reflect on how he reached this point.

“I would just like to thank all of my coaches and teammates from youth league to college for their belief in me as a player and also helping shape me into the person and player I am today,” Lawson said. “The relationships I have made through this game are one of the things I cherish most in life. … I would also like to thank Coach Mellinger and the UVa-Wise coaching staff for everything they have done for me this past year. I am not sure this opportunity would have come about without them.”

The Black Forest Panthers are coached by Marti Zamora, who is in his first season on the job.

“One of the things I’m looking forward to the most is getting the chance to play basketball professionally as well as getting introduced to a new culture and all the things that come with both of those,” Lawson said.

Lawson is the second local player to sign with an overseas club this summer as former Tennessee High and King University guard Michael Mays inked with Mega Tbilisi in the country of Georgia.