Michael Mays began his college basketball career at a school in the state of Georgia.

His professional hoops career will begin with a team in the country of Georgia.

The 5-foot-10 guard has inked with Mega Tbilisi of the Georgian Superliga and departs in mid-September.

The sharpshooter who has scored points in bunches during his time at Tennessee High, Reinhardt University (Waleska, Georgia) and King University is now getting a long-awaited opportunity to play for pay.

“It’s always been a dream of mine to play professional basketball at any level,” Mays said. “I’ve always been confident about my game and my work ethic, so I never decided to give up on my dream; wasn’t ever a thought really.

“I made sure I had a good final two seasons at King to be able to put myself in a position to make it possible. After this year’s season I signed with Perry Managment Group and they are the ones who put my name out there to all types of overseas opportunities. The opportunity that I decided to go with was the best option for me.”

Mays has been brushing up on his geography as his new team is located in the capital city of Georgia. Russia, Turkey and Armenia are among the bordering countries and it is near the Black Sea.

Mays has never been out of the country before.

“Honestly, I don’t know much about it over there,” Mays said. “I just figured out exactly where it was recently.”

He has no problem finding the hoop and putting a basketball in it, however.

Mays amassed 1,670 career points at Tennessee High, averaging 24.5 points, five rebounds and two assists as a senior.

He scored more than 1,500 career points during his collegiate career at two different stops, despite suffering a serious neck injury during the 2020-21 season.

“Recovering from that was a process for sure,” Mays said. “I didn’t leave my parents’ house for probably two months, and it was hard to do the simplest tasks. But to me this was one of the most important periods of my life, just being around my family every day. My biggest event of the day was playing cards with my dad at night. I really developed a gratitude for life and realized what I had to do when I was able to return to basketball.”

Mays also relished the opportunity to play for the college in his hometown. Mays averaged 24 points per game this past season – sixth-best in NCAA Division II – and was a second-team All-Conference Carolinas pick.

“Being able to show what I am capable of on a consistent basis these past two seasons was big for me, and that’s what led me to this,” Mays said.

What does he offer to his new squad?

“The biggest thing that I can bring to this team is a great work ethic, somebody who loves and appreciates the game, a good teammate who wants to win and enjoys competing, and an effective scorer and playmaker,” Mays said.

You would also be hard-pressed to find another Bristolian who shoots hoops as much as Mays does. He’s the definition of a gym rat.

“Mike has a passion for the game that is really uncommon,” King coach Jason Gillespie said. “There are guys that love the game who never realize that they have to love to work at the game to reach their full potential. He loves the grind to get better. ... In my 25 years at the collegiate level, I have never had a player work as hard as Mike on his game.”

That hunger to succeed has never waned.

“I was motivated by many things to continue and succeed this journey,” Mays said. “One of the biggest was to show people, especially where I’m from, is that if you dedicate yourself to something, basketball specifically in my case, that you can accomplish what you want no matter where you’re from or your size or whatever the case may be. … So yeah, just grinding it out even if you got to take the long way.”

Former King University star Jordan Floyd has thrived playing professionally in foreign countries and is currently with JL Bourg of the French LNB Pro A after previous stops in Italy and Greece.

Former Tennessee High standouts Derrick Hord and De’Shaud Johnson also played professionally – Hord in Japan for a season in the 1980s and Johnson in Iceland during the 2013-14 season.

Mays is getting his chance to represent Bristol and King overseas.

“Absolutely, I am nervous,” Mays said. “But it’s a good nervous because I am also very excited to continue to pursue my dream, which I can now call a job. A couple of my friends are pursuing their own journeys like this as well, so watching them go for it motivates me. And making my friends, family and influential people in my life proud because they have all helped me out in many ways on my journey.”