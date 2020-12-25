PRO BASKETBALL: Former King star Jordan Floyd off to good start in Italy

“The ability to score at all three levels has helped me tremendously,” Floyd said. “Coach Pitts emphasized shooting and that has stuck with me and really helped me. I’m not saying I shoot the lights out every night but having built a habit of always working on my shot has definitely helped me.”

As for the team, Orlandina is young, which has its ups and downs as they are still trying to figure out their identity. Floyd, a 23-year old rookie, is one of the older players, so learning what works for them has been the key early on.

“We’ve learned that we are a team that has young legs which allows us to really run during games,” Floyd said. “We are at our best when we increase the tempo of the game. However, we have also learned that we are a team that easily loses focus in tight situations which has caused us to lose close games. We can definitely be a contender in this league but we have a lot of growing to do.”

Offensively, Floyd hasn’t slowed much as he leads the team in scoring at 23.3 points per game while shooting 56.9 percent from the floor, 41.2 percent from three-point range and 80 percent from the free throw line. His teammate Xavier Johnson, who played at the University of Colorado, is scoring 21.8 points per game.