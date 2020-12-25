PRO BASKETBALL: Former King star Jordan Floyd off to good start in Italy

BRISTOL, Tenn. - Jordan Floyd had a memorable career at King University and historic 2019-20 season that culminated in being named the Ron Lenz Division II National Player of the Year by the Division II Conference Commissioners Association (D2CCA). The former men’s basketball standout has continued his career in Italy this fall, playing for Orlandina in Sicily.
Floyd finished last season as NCAA Division II’s leading scorer, averaging 31.9 points per game as he won a slew of awards. Following graduation in May, Floyd signed with Orlandina in July and began the long journey to Italy in September. The team played a few preseason games before the regular season tipped off in November with Orlandina going 3-3.
The transition from King to Orlandina hasn’t been that difficult for Floyd, and he credits the coaching staff for that. However, the game isn’t totally the same for Floyd, as the focus is more on reading the court than relying on skill.
“I played for a great coaching staff at King that prepared me for the majority of what I’m going through in Italy,” said Floyd. “However, one of the biggest differences is the pace and methodical play of the game here. Players don’t rely solely on skill, they focus more on IQ and reads.”
King’s all-time leading scorer has always been able to score throughout his career, and that hasn’t changed, but what has is the way he scores. While at King, shooting was emphasized, which continues to impact the way Floyd practices and plays.
“The ability to score at all three levels has helped me tremendously,” Floyd said. “Coach Pitts emphasized shooting and that has stuck with me and really helped me. I’m not saying I shoot the lights out every night but having built a habit of always working on my shot has definitely helped me.”
As for the team, Orlandina is young, which has its ups and downs as they are still trying to figure out their identity. Floyd, a 23-year old rookie, is one of the older players, so learning what works for them has been the key early on.
“We’ve learned that we are a team that has young legs which allows us to really run during games,” Floyd said. “We are at our best when we increase the tempo of the game. However, we have also learned that we are a team that easily loses focus in tight situations which has caused us to lose close games. We can definitely be a contender in this league but we have a lot of growing to do.”
Offensively, Floyd hasn’t slowed much as he leads the team in scoring at 23.3 points per game while shooting 56.9 percent from the floor, 41.2 percent from three-point range and 80 percent from the free throw line. His teammate Xavier Johnson, who played at the University of Colorado, is scoring 21.8 points per game.
“Playing with a guy like Xavier makes it easier for me,” Floyd said. “Whenever you play with another good scorer it takes some of the pressure off of you and allows you to get into more of a flow. Xavier is a great player and it’s been fun playing with him.”
In their last game, a win on Sunday, Floyd scored a career-high 32 points to go along with five assists and four blocks while Johnson added 19 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists. Floyd went 9-for-10 from the floor, including 2-for-2 from three-point range and 8-for-10 from the free throw line, in the contest.
Life off the court has been a challenge at times for Floyd, but he has become more accustomed to life in Italy continues. The toughest part is not being able to see his family due to COVID-19 until later this spring when the season is over.
“The experience was tough for me at first but it has gotten a lot better. Italy is a beautiful place with tons of culture,” Floyd said. “Athletes dream about playing professionally but don’t really think about the other aspects that come with it. I’m not going to be able to see my family until March and they can’t visit me due to coronavirus. It’s a tough situation, which is making the experience not as great as it could be but I’m pushing through it.”
On the court, Floyd has grown over the early part of the season, mainly learning the strategic side of international basketball.
“I’ve been able to make better reads and increase the level of play of my teammates,” said Floyd. “European style of basketball is more tactical, so in order for my teammates to be able to be effective, I have to put them in the optimal situations to score.”
Floyd is the only rookie in the league and has been getting double teamed by opposing defenses, which is much different from his time donning the scarlet and navy. Earlier this season, Floyd posted his first career double-double.
“Teams are focusing on me a lot defensively and this allows me to get my teammates more involved,” Floyd said. “I did record my first career double-double with 26 points and 12 assists earlier this year. I was able to do so because teams are really game planning for me. I’m the only rookie in the entire league so it’s a big compliment to me that teams are having to double me, but when they double me, I just focus on making the play whether my teammates make the shot or not. They know that I have confidence in them and on their abilities.”
Through six games this season, Floyd is leading the team with an average of 6.2 assists per game.
Floyd’s goals are still set on returning to the states and playing in the National Basketball Association (NBA) and Orlandina is helping him achieve that goal.
“I’m continuing to elevate my game and to become an overall better player,” Floyd said. “Orlandina is only a pit stop in this journey. I’m turning heads in Europe and still focused on my goal of playing in the NBA next year. Coronavirus delayed my plans but it didn’t end them.”
For fans that would like to follow Floyd throughout the season that is scheduled to run through the end of March, they can follow @Orlandinabasket on social media.