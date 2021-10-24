PRO BASEBALL: Sullivan East grad Hunter Stratton to hone his skills in the Dominican Winter League

“In Triple-A, I needed to show I could throw the slider for a strike to keep them honest so they aren’t just sitting on velo.”

Having been both a starter and long reliever in his first three pro seasons, Stratton became a dominant late-inning lockdown pitcher in 2021. Pal’s wasn’t the only local favorite excelling in sudden service as Stratton did not allow a run in his final seven innings of work for Indy and blew his fastball by hitters at key points in the game.

“Knowing I was only going two innings max was always great,” Stratton said. “I could go out and not hold anything back. I could throw everything I had at a batter.”

Hanrahan was the pitching coach for the Bristol Pirates four years ago, the same summer Stratton made his pro debut. He’s seen Stratton work his way up the minor league ladder as he tries to become the first East graduate to reach the majors.

“I always liked his arm when we drafted him and thought that he had the potential to be a solid late-inning reliever due to his velocity and movement on his fastball and slider,” Hanrahan said. “It’s been fun to watch the kid from Bristol work his way up to Triple-A and hopefully have a chance to work his way to Pittsburgh next year.”