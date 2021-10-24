PRO BASEBALL: Sullivan East grad Hunter Stratton to hone his skills in the Dominican Winter League

Joel Hanrahan, the pitching coach for the Triple-A Indianapolis Indians, had a message for Hunter Stratton shortly after the team’s season came to a close last month.
“Hopefully, he celebrated his season with a nice chocolate shake from Pal’s,” Hanrahan said. “That was one of our running jokes because when [Stratton played for the Appalachian League’s Bristol Pirates in 2017] he ate there so much, came to the field every day with it. It is good.”
Stratton proved to be very good on the mound this summer as the former Sullivan East High School ace cooked up a stellar season that saw him emerge as one of the top pitching prospects in the Pittsburgh Pirates farm system.
He was 2-2 with seven saves and a 2.38 ERA in 38 relief outings split between Double-A Altoona and Triple-A Indy, striking out 70 batters in 49 innings and holding opponents to a .208 batting average.
The 24-year-old right-hander reported to Gigantes del Cibao of the Dominican Winter League on Sunday for a five-week stint that will prove to be both a cultural experience and of vital importance to his future.
Pittsburgh’s front-office brass has a tough choice to make in regards to Stratton as the team must either place him on the 40-man roster or risk losing him to another organization in December’s Rule 5 Draft. The decision-makers will be keeping a close eye as he faces current and former MLB sluggers.
“We thought it was just a really neat opportunity,” said Josh Hopper, Pittsburgh’s pitching development coordinator. “Winter league in the Dominican Republic is as competitive as it gets. With as many big-league hitters that are in those lineups it is a great test to see where he is at.”
While the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the entire 2020 minor league season, Stratton used the idle time to reinvent himself as a pitcher.
“He did a great job working with some of our coaches on cleaning up his arm path, a shorter and more direct path that also increased his velocity one to two miles-per-hour that put him in the high velo category that allows him to get away with some misses more often,” Hanrahan said. “Hunter has done a great job of learning his delivery and knowing when things are out of whack and how to fix them quickly and make adjustments.”
The new and improved Stratton was consistently strong all season and was promoted to Triple-A after just 20 outings with Altoona.
“The biggest key for success this year was being able to throw my cutter and slider for strikes, especially early in counts,” Stratton said. “The difference between Double-A and Triple-A was that in Double-A I could get away with throwing fastballs and cutters, both hard pitches velocity-wise, and didn’t have to throw my slider too much.
“In Triple-A, I needed to show I could throw the slider for a strike to keep them honest so they aren’t just sitting on velo.”
Having been both a starter and long reliever in his first three pro seasons, Stratton became a dominant late-inning lockdown pitcher in 2021. Pal’s wasn’t the only local favorite excelling in sudden service as Stratton did not allow a run in his final seven innings of work for Indy and blew his fastball by hitters at key points in the game.
“Knowing I was only going two innings max was always great,” Stratton said. “I could go out and not hold anything back. I could throw everything I had at a batter.”
Hanrahan was the pitching coach for the Bristol Pirates four years ago, the same summer Stratton made his pro debut. He’s seen Stratton work his way up the minor league ladder as he tries to become the first East graduate to reach the majors.
“I always liked his arm when we drafted him and thought that he had the potential to be a solid late-inning reliever due to his velocity and movement on his fastball and slider,” Hanrahan said. “It’s been fun to watch the kid from Bristol work his way up to Triple-A and hopefully have a chance to work his way to Pittsburgh next year.”
Stratton might take time to raise a chocolate milkshake to that at some point, but now he’s focused on raising his profile even more in the Caribbean.
“It will be a big challenge that I’m excited and ready for,” Stratton said. “Going to the Dominican Republic I plan on treating it just like the regular season. I’m trying to take someone’s job at the next level and the Pirates, along with 29 other teams, are watching. I have been out of the country for a cruise, but this will definitely be a new experience.”
Those in the organization that employs him are looking forward to seeing him log more innings on the mound.
“Hunter is a guy you root for,” Hopper said. “As a coach you can’t help but want to pull for the guys who are blue collar and just put their head down and work. It’s neat to see him get the fruits of his labor.”
thayes@bristolnews.com | Twitter:@Hayes_BHCSports | (276) 645-2570