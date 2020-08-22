PRO BASEBALL: Jim Saul traveled many roads during his baseball career

Jim Saul is among the 18 members of the Appalachian League’s 2020 Hall of Fame class, but none of the other inductees have seen the tradition-rich minor league baseball circuit from as many different angles as the native Bristolian.
He spent time in his youth as the batboy for the Bristol Twins.
His professional baseball debut came with the Wytheville Cardinals in 1959.
He managed the Danville Braves for one summer and tutored young hitters for a few seasons with the Bluefield Orioles.
“I’m fortunate to be on that [Hall of Fame] list with quite a number of good players and individuals,” Saul said. “I consider it a privilege to be a part of it.”
Yet, Saul’s stints in the Appalachian League are just a small part of his baseball story.
Heck, only Jules Verne was associated with more leagues than Saul.
Jim Saul played in the Appy League, Texas League, Florida State League, Midwest League, International League, Eastern League, Pacific Coast League, Dixie Association and American Association.
He coached in the National League and American League.
He managed in the California League, Texas League, Eastern League, Pacific Coast League, Midwest League, Gulf Coast League, Northwest League, New York-Penn League, Appy League and the Australian Winter League.
Now 80-years-old, retired from professional baseball for a decade and living in Bristol, Saul looks back and smiles when it comes to his well-traveled career.
“It’s been a lot of fun,” Saul said. “I wish I could do it again. Unfortunately, time catches up with you.”
***
Baseball has been a part of Saul’s life as long as he can remember.
Growing up in a home on the Gate City Highway, he and his brother, Mose, were obsessed with the sport and played as much as they could – from daylight to dark when the weather was warm. Saul played on one of the city’s first Little League teams as well.
He competed in football,
basketball and track at Virginia High, but it was pretty clear what his No. 1 sport was.
For instance, there was that time against Marion in a one-game playoff for the Southwest District championship when he connected for a grand slam and two triples in a VHS victory.
The 6-foot-3, 200-pound catcher with the mighty swing caught the attention of professional scouts.
“The St. Louis Cardinals sent a couple of scouts around with one of them being Eddie Lyons, who lived in North Carolina,” Saul said. “I graduated from high school in 1958 and I signed a professional contract with the Cardinals.”
How good was Saul?
“Saul is the finest young catcher I have scouted in quite some time,” Lyons told the Bristol Herald Courier at the time.
Saul quickly worked his way up the ladder and went to spring training with the St. Louis Cardinals in 1963, but couldn’t wrestle the starting catching position away from rookie Tim McCarver, while Gene Oliver and Carl Sawatski were the preferred backup backstops.
Still, it was quite an experience for the boy from Bristol to glance around the clubhouse and see some of the greats.
“Stan Musial, Ken Boyer, Curt Flood,” Saul said. “All these people you heard about and then being a part of it at that particular time.”
Eleven of Saul’s 14 seasons as a professional player included stints at the Class AAA level as he suited up for the San Juan/Charleston Marlins, Atlanta Crackers, Columbus Jets, Portland Beavers, San Diego Padres (pre-MLB franchise), Jacksonville Suns, Hawaii Islanders, Tacoma Cubs and Wichita Aeros at the top level of the minors. He knocked on the door of the majors as a player, but never could have a breakthrough.
“I really enjoyed San Diego, California,” Saul said. “I played almost three years there and it was an outstanding climate, I tell you that. In the daytime, it’d be between 75 and 80 degrees and at night a little cooler. I played 142 games one year with them. It was just a good place to play.”
Saul’s final season as a professional player came in 1972 in Wichita as he compiled a .280 batting average in 32 games. However, that season featured a big development.
“Jim Marshall was the manager,” Saul said. “I told Jimmy I wanted to be a coach and I wanted to manage eventually. I asked him if he would let me handle a lot of the pregame stuff as far as batting practice and all that. I wanted to do those things and learn and handle those situations and I did. .. Jimmy told me, ‘If I get a major league job, you’ll be the first man I call.’”
***
That call came in the autumn of 1974 after Marshall had completed his first season as the skipper of the Chicago Cubs.
“I was working with the California Angels at the time in the fall league in Arizona,” Saul said. “I got a phone call and it was from the general manager of the Angels and he told me Jim Marshall had talked to him and wanted to know if I wanted to come and be one of his coaches in Chicago. I said, ‘Yes, I would. I’ve been at this game for 14 years and I’m ready to do whatever needs to be done.’ ”
His long-awaited MLB debut came on April 10, 1975 as the Cubs dropped an 8-4 decision to the Pittsburgh Pirates on Opening Day at Wrigley Field.
“This is the truth,” Saul said. “I kissed the threshold at Wrigley Field when I first got there. It had been a long and hard road.”
He was ejected by umpire Frank Pulli in a game against the Cincinnati Reds on Aug. 12, 1976, after Tony Perez was ruled safe on a play at first base.
“Marv Grissom was the pitching coach and the umpire made a bad mistake on a call,” Saul said. “Marv jumped out of the dugout and grabbed his throat with both hands, giving the choke sign. [Pulli] said ‘You’re out of here.’ I was right there and I popped off and the ump said, ‘You can just join him,’ and threw me out.”
In his second and final season with the Cubs the team had a rookie pitcher by the name of Bruce Sutter, who had not yet mastered the split-fingered fastball that would help him earn him enshrinement in the National Baseball Hall of Fame.
Saul’s final year in the majors came in 1979 when he coached on Marshall’s staff with the Oakland Athletics. He had to handle the managerial duties on two occasions that summer after Marshall was ejected from games.
As the third-base coach for the A’s, he also got a look at a rookie by the name of Rickey Henderson and was there when the speedster recorded the first of his eventual 1,406 big-league stolen bases.
“In spring training in 1979, I felt like Rickey had the talent,” Saul said. “He was an instinct player. He had trouble with the signs and I told Jimmy [Marshall] that if you want him to run just let me know and I’ll shake my head yes if we want him to go. If you don’t, I’ll shake my head no. He just had that quickness where he was at full speed in one or two steps. We played an exhibition game against [Class AAA Ogden, Utah] on an off day that season and he was there and when the game was over, [Marshall] told [Henderson], ‘We’re taking you with us’ and that’s when he joined the major league team.”
Saul returned to the minors in 1980 and that is where he would end up making his biggest impact.
***
Joe Nelson made his professional debut with the Eugene Emeralds in 1996 and was instantly drawn to his jovial manager.
“Big Jim,” Nelson said. “A large personality with that booming voice. You knew when Big Jim entered the room with that voice and Virginia accent. He was just full of joy and it was hard not to smile when you were around Big Jim.”
Micah Bowie debuted with the 1994 Gulf Coast League Braves and also felt a close kinship to the skipper.
“He was a larger than life character that commanded respect, and some fear, from this green, wet behind the ears, first time away from home, out of high school, 18-year-old from Texas,” Bowie said. “I found out as I was around him longer there was nothing to fear. Just respect.”
What was his style?
“He was the true definition of a player’s manager,” said Adam Cross, a Tennessee High graduate who played for Saul with the 1996 Eugene Emeralds “He was a guy you’d run through a wall for. I guess you would call him old school. … He always had your back. He made it very clear to all of us that if you wanted to argue or you felt like an umpire got a call wrong, he was gonna be the first one there to take up for you. He would then say in private, ‘You’d better have been right.’ ”
Nelson remembers one particular moment where Saul got the heave-ho from a minor league ump.
“I was in the stands charting pitches,” Nelson said. “Jim had been limping real bad with a sore ankle and they did a MRI and the trainer put him in a boot. He didn’t walk the fastest as it was and it took him a while to get out there to argue with the umpire and get ejected. He was walking slowly off the field and that took a while and then right when the umpire was about to resume play, the gate swung open and he hobbled back out to give the guy another earful and then it took him a while longer to walk back out again. I was watching it all unfold from the stands.”
Saul compiled a 1,014-1,090 record in 22 seasons as a minor league manager and most of those games took place at the rookie-league level where guys are just getting acclimated to pro ball – coming from big-time college programs, small-town high schools, the Dominican Republic and all points in between.
“I enjoyed that,” Saul said. “A lot of them needed a lot of tutoring in just playing the game the way it needed to be played. It could be a challenge and I’ve bailed some of them out of jail. You had to be Mom, Dad, Grandfather … I always told them that if they had a question just ask me and I’ll give you the most truthful answer I’ve got. You had to be a friend, father figure and everything else.”
Saul also had some fun.
“I will never forget, he called me in the office,” said Bowie, who eventually pitched in the majors. “And said, ‘Bowie you’re released.’ The sheer look of terror in my eyes made him quickly laugh and say, ‘Just kidding, you’re moving up and leaving for Danville.’ He has a great sense of humor and made an impression on me that helped shape a 16-year career.”
Saul knew what buttons to push to bring out the best in the kids.
“He was a very motivational guy with his humor,” said left-handed pitcher Darrell May, who played for Saul in the Gulf Coast League in 1992. “He could light a fire under you if needed in a way that didn’t make it seem like he was riding you. He was one of the favorite managers I had.”
Saul witnessed the game at every level and was able to connect with 18-year-olds drafted in the 40th round or MLB superstars all the same.
“He could coach at any level,” Nelson said. “He just had a way about him. He was firm and loving and you appreciated it.”
***
Saul still watches the game on television and when he clicks through the stations, it’s likely he’ll see a familiar face.
Los Angeles Dodgers bench coach Bob Geren played for him for the Albany-Colonie Yankees in 1986. Baltimore Orioles bench coach Fredi Gonzalez was on that same squad.
Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Charlie Morton played for Saul as a member of the 2002 Gulf Coast League Braves.
He wrote the name of current MLB Network analyst Mark DeRosa in the lineup card for the Eugene Emeralds in 1996.
Among his players with the 1977 Midland Cubs was Scott Boras, now the most prominent agent in the game.
Hall of Famer Lee Smith once played for Saul as did superstars such as Jermaine Dye, Javy Lopez, Andruw Jones, Kevin Millwood and Brian McCann.
There are thousands of others – from guys who had short stints in pro ball to those enshrined in Cooperstown – who learned a thing or two from Jim Saul.
“You have to have a manager who is the glue that brings everything together,” Cross said. “For us in Eugene in 1996 that was Big Jim and that’s the reason we had the highest winning percentage in the league.”
No matter the league, Saul gave it his all.
“It’s just been fun,” Saul said. “It was what I wanted to do in life and I got to do it. What else could I ask for?”
How about being a member of the Appy League Hall of Fame?
“He deserves every honor and accolade,” Bowie said. “I know he helped hundreds of players like me learn how to be a professional and move up to major league careers.”
thayes@bristolnews.com | Twitter:@Hayes_BHCSports | (276) 645-2570
