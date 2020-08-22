PRO BASEBALL: Jim Saul traveled many roads during his baseball career

Nelson remembers one particular moment where Saul got the heave-ho from a minor league ump.

“I was in the stands charting pitches,” Nelson said. “Jim had been limping real bad with a sore ankle and they did a MRI and the trainer put him in a boot. He didn’t walk the fastest as it was and it took him a while to get out there to argue with the umpire and get ejected. He was walking slowly off the field and that took a while and then right when the umpire was about to resume play, the gate swung open and he hobbled back out to give the guy another earful and then it took him a while longer to walk back out again. I was watching it all unfold from the stands.”

Saul compiled a 1,014-1,090 record in 22 seasons as a minor league manager and most of those games took place at the rookie-league level where guys are just getting acclimated to pro ball – coming from big-time college programs, small-town high schools, the Dominican Republic and all points in between.