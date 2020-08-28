PRO BASEBALL: Brewers designate Justin Grimm for assignment

The Milwaukee Brewers designated right-handed pitcher Justin Grimm for assignment on Friday.
The team has seven days to either trade the former Virginia High star or release him outright.
The 32-year-old Grimm had a 17.36 ERA in four relief outings for the Brewers.
He surrendered a two-run homer to Eugenio Suarez in Milwaukee’s 6-0 loss to the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday night in the second game of a doubleheader, but did end the inning-long outing with consecutive strikeouts of Mark Payton and Kyle Farmer.
Farmer and Grimm were once teammates at the University of Georgia.
Grimm has appeared in 310 regular-season games over eight MLB seasons with the Texas Rangers, Chicago Cubs, Kansas City Royals, Seattle Mariners and Milwaukee Brewers.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!