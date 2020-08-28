 Skip to main content
PRO BASEBALL: Brewers designate Justin Grimm for assignment; Will Craig goes 0-for-1
PRO BASEBALL: Brewers designate Justin Grimm for assignment; Will Craig goes 0-for-1

grimm

Milwaukee has seven days to either trade former Virginia High star Justin Grimm or release him outright.

 The Associated Press

The Milwaukee Brewers designated right-handed pitcher Justin Grimm for assignment on Friday.

The team has seven days to either trade the former Virginia High star or release him outright.

The 32-year-old Grimm had a 17.36 ERA in four relief outings for the Brewers.

He surrendered a two-run homer to Eugenio Suarez in Milwaukee’s 6-0 loss to the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday night in the second game of a doubleheader, but did end the inning-long outing with consecutive strikeouts of Mark Payton and Kyle Farmer.

Farmer and Grimm were once teammates at the University of Georgia.

Grimm has appeared in 310 regular-season games over eight MLB seasons with the Texas Rangers, Chicago Cubs, Kansas City Royals, Seattle Mariners and Milwaukee Brewers.

---

Will Craig got an at-bat, but was unable to collect his first big-league hit on Friday night.

The former Science Hill High School star struck out looking against Milwaukee pitcher Drew Rasmussen in the top of the ninth inning for the Pittsburgh Pirates in their 9-1 road loss to the Brewers.

Craig had entered the game in the bottom of the eighth inning to play first base and recorded a putout. The 25-year-old slugger made his MLB debut for Pittsburgh on Thursday, going 0-for-3 against the St. Louis Cardinals in the first game of a doubleheader.

