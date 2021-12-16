PREP X/C, TRACK: Thiessen chooses to run next with his brother at Tennessee

Isaac Thiessen is not only getting the opportunity to continue his running career at the NCAA Division I level, he’ll have the chance to be a teammate of his older brother’s for the first time.

The VHSL Class 3 state cross country champion from Abingdon recently made a verbal commitment to join the program at the University of Tennessee, where his older sibling is a standout. Karl Thiessen will be a fifth-year senior for the Volunteers in 2022 and is coming off a season in which he was an All-Southeastern Conference performer and advanced to the NCAA Cross Country Championships.

“Because of our four-grade difference, my brother and I have never ran competitively on the same team,” Isaac Thiessen said. “With COVID providing a fifth year for him, we will be able to race together on the next level while both representing the Big Orange. This is something I’m super excited for and I know he is too.

“It’s not very common for siblings to compete together on the D1 Power-5 level, so I’m super stoked for that. He’s been a huge contributor to my success and always been someone I’ve looked up to, so having the opportunity to train and compete with him is huge.”