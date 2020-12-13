PREP WRESTLING: VHSL teams begin practice today, but there will be a different look

Practice starts today for some Virginia High School League wrestling teams and thus the Grundy Golden Wave’s quest officially gets underway for a 24th state team title.

The goal for Grundy is to hoist another first-place trophy on Feb. 20 at the Salem Civic Center, but a lot can change between now and then as situations are apt to do during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“I’ve told our kids that uncertainty is the only certainty,” said Grundy coach Travis Fiser. “We’re just trying to roll with the punches and we’re going to be more disciplined and ready to go.”

It will definitely be a season like no other.

Wrestlers will not have to wear masks while competing and practicing like basketball players, but there are plenty of other rule changes.

Matches will be cut from six minutes to five, only one coach will be allowed to sit in a chair mat side and grapplers will not have their hands raised by the referee after a victory.

With attendance limits in place, top tournaments will not be held or will have a completely different look.

The Agie Skeens Memorial Wrestling Tournament held each year in Grundy is among the former.