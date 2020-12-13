PREP WRESTLING: VHSL teams begin practice today, but there will be a different look

Practice starts today for some Virginia High School League wrestling teams and thus the Grundy Golden Wave’s quest officially gets underway for a 24th state team title.
The goal for Grundy is to hoist another first-place trophy on Feb. 20 at the Salem Civic Center, but a lot can change between now and then as situations are apt to do during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
“I’ve told our kids that uncertainty is the only certainty,” said Grundy coach Travis Fiser. “We’re just trying to roll with the punches and we’re going to be more disciplined and ready to go.”
It will definitely be a season like no other.
Wrestlers will not have to wear masks while competing and practicing like basketball players, but there are plenty of other rule changes.
Matches will be cut from six minutes to five, only one coach will be allowed to sit in a chair mat side and grapplers will not have their hands raised by the referee after a victory.
With attendance limits in place, top tournaments will not be held or will have a completely different look.
The Agie Skeens Memorial Wrestling Tournament held each year in Grundy is among the former.
“It will be a tri-match instead of a tournament,” Fiser said. “Christiansburg and Richlands are coming over on December 30.”
The ninth annual Ed Cressel Classic at Virginia High’s Bearcat Den in Bristol drew 40 teams from five different states last January, but will not be held in 2021.
“It would have been a really exciting tournament to watch,” said VHS coach Josh Shuler.
Wrestling coaches have followed proper protocols in terms of sanitizing their mats and equipment in the past, but those procedures will be magnified during the upcoming season.
“The toughest part will be making it to the next practice and competition without being quarantined,” Shuler said. “We will have to create a bubble the best we can to protect our team and staff. The mitigations are pretty strict, so it’ll be important to follow those to the T. It will take the best efforts of not only our coaches, but the wrestlers as well.
“We plan on spending a good amount of time reviewing our plan with the kids and implementing the plan so we give ourselves the best chance possible to complete our season. We will have to sacrifice practice time, but I’m not complaining because other teams I know are sitting at home right now.”
Four-time state champion Rural Retreat (Grundy’s biggest rival these days) and defending Region 2D champion John Battle are among those squads who will not begin practice today due to their respective school systems putting a pause on extracurricular activities.
Grundy senior Peyton McComas is one of the most talented wrestlers in Southwest Virginia and stayed sharp in the offseason by crossing the state line to compete in events in Tennessee, North Carolina, Alabama and Georgia.
The Gardner-Webb University signee was 46-0 last season in winning the 182-pound VHSL Class 1 title. He’ll go for a repeat, but the experience this time around will be much different than last season’s.
“I just want to get some matches in,” McComas said. “It will be tough to do that, because many [school] districts have canceled and sometimes teams don’t have all the weights filled, so just getting matches might be hard. I’m glad that we are trying to have a season though.
“I want to wrestle my senior year. We only get one chance and I’m fortunate I have been able to compete [in the offseason]. … I just want to make the best of this year that has been so hard for everyone.”
thayes@bristolnews.com | Twitter:@Hayes_BHCSports | (276) 645-2570
