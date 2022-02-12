PREP WRESTLING: THS' Perry Roller wins title in Region 1-A wrestling

BLUFF CITY, Tenn. – Perry Roller hopes to keep on rolling to Franklin.

The Tennessee High senior won his second regional title in three years on Saturday afternoon in the Region 1-A meet held at Sullivan East.

Roller, who was also a regional champ in 2020, has not placed in two previous trips to the state tournament in Franklin. He hopes to change that in a big way this time.

“I haven’t placed yet,’ said Roller, who defeated Greeneville’s Charles Dabney in the 138-pound weight class to claim the crown. “I haven’t really done anything at states so that is the plan this year, to place and possibly win it.”

First up is the sectional meet pitting Region 1 and 2 next Saturday at Knox Halls. The top four finishers in each of the 14 weight classes will advance to state meet on Feb. 24-26 in Franklin.

“I think we have got a few who will definitely advance,” Sullivan East coach Tanner Perry said. “We have to get healed up a little bit from a tough tournament and go back and do our job at sectionals.”

Greeneville dominated the team competition, 215 to 173 for David Crockett, with the Greene Devils going 8-2 in championship matches, led by Virginia Tech commit Hunter Mason (145) and Kodiak Kennedy (170), who is bound for Arkansas-Little Rock.

“We are all kind of chasing in behind them, but it is good to have teams like that.” said Tennessee High first-year head coach Josh Shuler, who was formerly at Virginia High. “In Southwest Virginia, there for a while for me it was Grundy, and I think it is good to have somebody like that to try to catch up to and it gives you a large goal to chase.”

Tennessee High placed third as a team with 88 points, with senior Sam Weddington (215) and freshman Aidan Smith (106) finishing with second place finishes.

Weddington went the distance with Zac Chrisman, falling 3-0 in a decision, but has been pleased with his progress on the mats, hoping to qualify for state competition next week.

“My first year of wrestling ever was my first year in high school,” said Weddington, who placed third last year in the large school region, but COVID restrictions only allowed the top two in each class to qualify for state. “The first two years were rough because I was the kid that got pinned in the first minute of each match. I feel like I have come a long way since then so I am just proud of that.”

Smith was beaten by fellow freshman Carson Dupill, whose brother, Colin Dupill (152) is also one of the better wrestlers in his weight class in Tennessee.

“That was a big one for Aidan, that was a big confidence booster,” Shuler said. “We talked about that with him, he didn’t get the win in the finals, but he faced a phenomenal wrestler. We told him you are a freshman that made the finals, that is a big accomplishment.”

Perry felt much the same about his first-year wrestlers, sophomores Donavan Smith-Peters (126) and James Roberts (182), who were both runner-ups in helping East to a fifth place finish with 77 points.

“Both of them are first-year wrestlers, which is absolutely insane to be in the region finals as a first-year guy,” Perry said. “They wrestled good all season, they have surprised us more times than we can count already.”

Smith-Peters, who dropped a decision to David Crockett’s Jake Ferrell, plays running back for the Patriots’ football team, and has grown to enjoy the individuality of wrestling.

“I would rather have finished first, but second is the best I could have done today so I will take it,” he said. “It is really fun, I love doing it. Football, when I am running the ball it is a one-on-everybody else. I have got a whole team helping me, but this is one-on-one, you versus that other person.”

Roberts, who lost to David Crockett’s Alex Ingle, hadn’t wrestled since middle school, but plans to return, and could be talked into playing football for the Patriots.

“I am pretty happy,” he said. “I wish I could have done a little better, but I am pretty happy with where I am at right now.”

Roller was wearing a large pad over his left knee after his championship winning match against Dabney, an injury suffered in the earlier semifinals. It didn’t hamper him from earning the region title.

“No, not really,” Roller said. “I just pushed through it, kept wrestling.”

“It was a little banged up heading there into the finals, but he looked great,” Shuler said. “Even though it was a quicker match he wrestled one of the better matches we have seen him wrestle this year. He looked good and felt good all day.

“We weren’t real sure after his semifinal match because he looked a little sloppy in it, but he came out in the finals and just showed up.”

Roller, who wrestled at 120 as a sophomore and 126 last year, moved to 138 this year, the weight that Shuler felt gave him the best chance to be successful at the state level.

“The goal is to win a state title, but we have got to take it one step at a time and this was the first step, really the second step after making weight,” Shuler said. “The next step is going to be sectionals.

“We are going to go in there with the goal of winning sectionals and then we can finally get to that final goal which is the state title.”

Seven Tennessee High wrestlers will advance to sectionals, including third place finishers Keith Ankers (145) and Aiden Fennell (152). Sullivan East will be represented by six wrestlers, including Jake Turpin (113), Dawson Jones (160), Jeremiah Turpin (170) and Marshall Jones (220), all of whom placed third.

The regional girls competition will be held on Friday in Aloca. The Patriots have three entrants, Amelia Malcolm, Hailey Robinson and Chipi Hamelryck, while the Vikings will be represented by Kayleigh Carroll.

