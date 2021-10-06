PREP WRESTLING: Scott steps down as Abingdon wrestling coach

“If I had to describe Jack Newton in one word it would be determined. His state championship match was a nail-biter in typical Newton fashion, coming from behind in the last few seconds to win the state title,” Scott said. “If I had to describe William Seymore in one word it would be dangerous. Seymore was one of the best pinners to ever step foot on a mat for Abingdon High School.”

Seymore gives credit to Scott for a major part of his success.

“Coach Scott was the reason I was a state champ for being hard on me and having my back,” Seymore said. “He will definitely be missed. He had a vision for us that we may not have seen at the time. But all along it was for every one of us to succeed.”

What does the future hold for Scott in regards to wrestling?