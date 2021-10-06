PREP WRESTLING: Scott steps down as Abingdon wrestling coach

After 20 years as the head wrestling coach at Abingdon High School, Clayton Scott has stepped down from the position.
“A combination of several factors led to my decision, but I would say the time commitment is what I struggled with the most,” Scott said. “I tell my wrestlers all the time that it is not difficult to become great at wrestling, but it is very time consuming. As everyone ages, I think we all start to realize how valuable our time really is. My family has always been super supportive of my coaching, but all the long hours and living out of hotel rooms every weekend during the season has been weighing on me the last couple of years.”
Scott certainly put in the work when it came to the sport and was a product of the Grundy High School wrestling machine.
He didn’t crack Grundy’s starting lineup until his senior year and won the 130-pound Group AA state title in 1996 on one of the state’s best teams of all time. The Golden Wave – coached by current Iowa State University boss Kevin Dresser – set a VHSL record with a team total of 327.5 points at the state tournament and earned a national ranking.
Scott and Brian Large, another former Grundy grappler, were driving forces behind the Highlands Wrestling Club youth program that fed the high school team talent for years. After three years as an assistant coach at AHS, Scott took over as head coach.
“The biggest thing I learned from Clayton was just being dedicated to what you’re doing,” said P.J. Puriefoy, a standout on some of Scott’s earliest teams. “Things don’t change overnight. It takes time. Lots of ups and downs but whatever you’re doing you have to be dedicated to it in order to reap the benefits.”
Scott’s teams won some titles during his tenure and he saw three of his wrestlers earn state titles.
“Words can’t express the feelings and emotions that came over me in those special moments that I was able to share with those three individuals,” Scott said. “Their hands may have been raised in the Salem Civic Center, but those moments were the culmination of many years of hard work, dedication, blood, sweat and tears.”
Aaron Wilson won the 140-pound state championship at the 2009 VHSL Group AA state tournament.
“If I had to describe Aaron Wilson in one word it would be fearless,” Scott said. “Wilson was the most mentally tough wrestler that ever stepped on the mat for Abingdon High School during my tenure. Wilson was the first state champ that I had the privilege of coaching and was AHS’s first state champ in [nearly 40] years. I think every coach’s first state champion holds a special place in their memory.”
Two years ago, Jack Newton (138) and William Seymore (182) won it all for the Falcons.
“If I had to describe Jack Newton in one word it would be determined. His state championship match was a nail-biter in typical Newton fashion, coming from behind in the last few seconds to win the state title,” Scott said. “If I had to describe William Seymore in one word it would be dangerous. Seymore was one of the best pinners to ever step foot on a mat for Abingdon High School.”
Seymore gives credit to Scott for a major part of his success.
“Coach Scott was the reason I was a state champ for being hard on me and having my back,” Seymore said. “He will definitely be missed. He had a vision for us that we may not have seen at the time. But all along it was for every one of us to succeed.”
What does the future hold for Scott in regards to wrestling?
“That is a great question, because I really don’t know the answer. In the short-term I plan to attend more college wrestling matches. Ohio State is coming to Cassell Coliseum on Nov. 19 and I plan to be there. I also plan to head out west to see Coach Dresser and his Cyclones in action very soon,” Scott said. “As far as the long-term, I will be around the sport of wrestling in some capacity for the rest of my life. I don’t have any plans to ever coach again, but it’s in my blood so I would never rule it out completely. I will always be Abingdon Wrestling’s No. 1 supporter.
“I would like to sincerely thank every wrestler that has ever strapped on an Abingdon singlet and put their foot on the line for me.”
Scott certainly left big shoes to fill for whoever takes over his spot.
“There have been so many kids that have come through the program under Clayton’s watch,” Puriefoy said. “When he told me he was stepping down from coaching a couple weeks ago, the drive back to Roanoke was kind of a somber one. I just started thinking of all the kids he had a huge impact on. He didn’t build just quality wrestlers, he helped build lawyers, medical professionals, farmers, business owners, just a ton of people that are positive contributors to society. They are all better people because of Clayton.”
thayes@bristolnews.com | Twitter:@Hayes_BHCSports | (276) 645-2570