PREP WRESTLING: Rick Boyd steps down as Rural Retreat's coach after 26 seasons, four state team titles

Rick Boyd officially resigned as the wrestling coach at Rural Retreat High School on Monday, ending a successful 26-year run that included four state team titles.
A 1988 Richlands High School graduate, Boyd served as head coach for two seasons at Northwood prior to arriving at Rural Retreat in 1996. He transformed the Indians into an area powerhouse and the crowning achievement was VHSL 1A team championships each season from 2014-2017.
His final squad finished as Class 1 runner-up to Grundy last week at the state tournament in Salem as Parker Stone (106-pound weight class) and Ely Blevins (132) won individual titles.