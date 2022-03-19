PREP WRESTLING: Rick Boyd reflects on his 26-year career as wrestling coach at Rural Retreat

RURAL RETREAT, Va. – There are many things that Rick Boyd will miss when it comes to coaching wrestling at Rural Retreat High School and chief among them are those times when one of his grapplers achieved the ultimate victory.

When the years of sweat and sacrifice, the weeks of hoping the numbers on the scale displayed the desired weight and countless hours spent toiling in the sauna-like dungeon of a wrestling room far beyond the spotlight produces the end result that was the basis for it all.

A match might last just six minutes, but the journey to becoming a state champion is a marathon of pain, perseverance, pinfalls, persistence, the prodding and pushing of a caring coach to reach that full potential.

It happened the first time for Boyd in 1998 when Justin Nowers of the Indians posted a hard-fought 7-6 decision over a foe from Glenvar to win a VHSL Group A state title in the 171-pound weight class.

It occurred for the final time on Feb. 19 when junior Ely Blevins pinned Grayson County’s Aaron Peterson in the second period while wearing a Rural Retreat singlet to claim the Class 1 crown at 132 pounds.

Forty-five times in between Boyd embraced one of his kids as they walked off the mat after getting their hand raised amid the cheers at the Salem Civic Center.

Some were natural athletes, making things look easy.

Others were masterful mat tacticians, their opponents paying for the slightest mistake.

There were overachievers, kids who had once been overmatched now winning matches with a dogged determination to go along with their double-leg takedowns.

Two of them were Rick Boyd’s own sons – Trey and Ty – who seemed predestined to stand atop the podium after growing up on the mat.

Each champ was significant and that scene never got old for the coach.

“That’s the greatest feeling in the world to go out there and see a kid work as hard as they do all season and then just see it all come together at that moment,” Boyd said. “It’s special for the kid, it’s really special for their family and the community enjoys that one too.”

Boyd gave Rural Retreat supporters plenty to enjoy during his 26 seasons leading a program that became the best in far Southwest Virginia not named Grundy.

Boyd guided the Indians to four VHSL team titles and five runner-up finishes during his tenure and his final team finished second in Class 1 to Grundy as the coach put one last trophy on a shelf in the crowded cabinet.

“I honestly thought I was going to [give it up] last year, but with the COVID year I didn’t,” Boyd said. “I’m glad I stuck around one more year, because it was probably one of the most fun years I had. Just knowing it was my last one and trying to enjoy every minute of it. I really had a good time with a group of kids who overachieved this year and that made it something special.”

Cade Rouse, a 2017 Rural Retreat graduate, will take over at the helm for Boyd.

Boyd plans to still be around the mat – as a referee.

“I’ll never get it completely out of my blood,” Boyd said. “I’ll always be around it.”

***

The sport got in Rick Boyd’s veins as a youngster and he became a Southwest District champion at Richlands High School, where he graduated in 1988.

After wrestling collegiately at Carson-Newman, he entered the teaching and coaching profession.

He arrived at Rural Retreat in 1996 after two seasons guiding the program at Northwood and slowly, but surely, the Indians morphed into a perennial contender.

A feeder program was instituted immediately upon Boyd’s arrival.

“That was back in the day when I did the high school team myself, the middle school program myself and the youth league myself,” Boyd said. “I finally got some guys who came through the program and they came back and started helping. Rural Retreat’s in a really good spot right now.”

Rural Retreat won the first of its four consecutive state titles in 2014.

“Those four years were great,” Boyd said. “That first year was really special, because as a coach I got my first one and both my boys won their first state championships on that night. It was a good moment for my family in particular, but for the school and community too.”

Through it all – the wins and the losses – Boyd didn’t change much.

Old school might not be cool these days, but Boyd is from that tough-love mold, not sugar-coating anything and expecting the best effort with anything less being unacceptable.

“On more than one occasion, I have seen him kick the best wrestler in the room out for not doing what he asked or for not going as hard as he thought they could,” said Levi Davidson, who wrestled for Boyd and was also an assistant coach with the Indians. “He would call them or find them the next day and say, ‘When you are ready to do it my way, you can come back.’ This sent a message to everyone on the team that if he was willing to get rid of so-and-so, then I better be the best I can be. I can’t remember any that didn’t make it back in the wrestling room the next day or so.

“He taught accountability. If you said you were going to do something or be somewhere, then you had better do it.”

Rural Retreat has always had hard-nosed kids and they became tougher as Boyd put them through the ringer with a rigorous schedule year-in, year-out and didn’t duck anybody. The Indians had a series of dual matches with Grundy that packed out gyms and many times came down to the final match.

He never once had a lineup where all 14 weight classes were filled, but the Indians still won much more than they lost.

A joke around the hallways was that once a kid “drank the Kool-Aid” of Rural Retreat wrestling they became dedicated to the program completely.

“He could take a kid that couldn’t walk and chew gum and turn them into a state placer,” Davidson said. “When he would get a good athlete that stuck with the program, they would almost find their way to the top of the podium.”

Boyd never quit working for those kids.

“When I started until now, it’s completely different as far as what goes on,” Boyd said. “When I first started, very few programs did anything out of season. Now, if you’re not rolling and have the room open at least 11 months a year, you’re really behind.”

Boyd needed a break after doing the same routine for more than two decades and the 52-year-old Algebra teacher will pass on the program to one of his former state champs.

***

Cade Rouse won a state title in the 220-pound weight class in 2017 and later was a standout football player at Ferrum College. He took those lessons he learned on the mat at Rural Retreat to the college gridiron and the program was never far from his thoughts.

“I wanted to be the next guy,” Rouse said. “The opportunity arose and Coach Boyd told me I should go for it. I followed him around from the time I was in seventh grade all the way through high school, so I have picked up on a lot of things he has done as a coach and plan to do a lot of the same stuff.

“There is a lot of pressure moving forward. He has left some big shoes to fill. Wrestling is important to this town as well. I am approaching this the same way I did when I competed, just put my head down and get to work.”

Boyd has confidence in his 23-year-old successor.

“He’s a worker,” Boyd said. “And if you are willing to work hard at this, you’ll figure it out. I think he’ll do a good job for us.”

***

When February rolls around in 2023, Boyd will certainly miss sitting in his chair matside for the most important match of the year and for many of his protégés, the most important match of their lives.

“I get a little nervous in the stands before the finals start,” Boyd said. “You always wonder if you have made the right adjustments for each individual match. Once I walk down to the arena floor, it’s showtime for the athletes and those nerves disappear. As a coach, you want your athletes to see that you have a ton of confidence in them. Athletes feed off your emotions, so you want them to see that you have no doubt in their ability to get that state title.”

Boyd can take pride in knowing that he built Rural Retreat’s program into a small-school powerhouse and left a sturdy foundation in the sport he loves at a school he loves.

“You have to go through many tough times in wrestling and battle back,” Boyd said. “There’s the old cliché [from legendary coach Dan] Gable that said, ‘Once you’ve wrestled, everything else is easy.’ It really prepares these kids … You learn to work, learn to accept disappointment and you learn to be grateful for the good moments.”

