PREP WRESTLING: John Battle's Almany, Tazewell heavyweight Herndon, Union freshman Potter, four-time champ Fritz of Graham, Lebanon duo take Class 2 titles

Cole Jessee had finished second in the 2020 Class 1 state tournament while competing for Castlewood.

Transferring to Lebanon, he thrived while competing for a new school in a new classification.

His title came via a 3-2 decision over Asher Coffey of Stuarts Draft. A reversal with 27 seconds left put Jessee ahead to stay.

“There was short time and I had to do something,” Jessee said. “I went big and it paid off. This season was different and with all the [pandemic] stuff as well. [Lebanon Coach Michael Webb] is a great coach. I’ve got a great bunch of boys to push me every day and great practice partners. I wouldn’t be here without any of them. It’s like the worst feeling when you get to the finals and lose. This here is like being on cloud nine.”

Trent Ray pinned Glenvar’s Zach Moore in 2:21 in his match. He was the fourth finalist for Lebanon after Jessee won with Willis and Fisher Martin (170) finishing as runner-up.

“Seeing [Jessee win] gets you pumped up, of course,” Ray said. “What also seemed to do it is when somebody you really care about loses. When Fisher lost his match, it just fired something up inside me, because you love these guys.”