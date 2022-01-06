PREP WRESTLING: John Battle Trojans take Best of Bristol title

BRISTOL, Tenn. – John Battle High School has a large number of competitors on its wrestling team and the Trojan horses are paced by the smallest guy on the roster.
Junior Owen Almany dominated in the 106-pound weight class to lead the way for Battle as the Trojans cruised to victories over Virginia High (60-21), Tennessee High (66-18) and Sullivan East (63-15) to win the Best of Bristol quad match for the first time in more than a decade on Wednesday night at Viking Hall.
Almany pinned Virginia High’s Gwen Peters in 22 seconds, stuck the shoulders of Tennessee High’s John McCracken to the mat in just 31 seconds and prevailed via forfeit in the final match of the evening against Sullivan East as he ran his season record to 18-2.
“ I feel pretty pleased,” Almany said. “There are some things I still need to work on. My gas tank wasn’t good at the beginning of the year, but now I feel strong and ready to go.”
Almany might be small in stature, but he packs quite a punch.
“ I tell Owen all the time he is one of the strongest 106-pounders in the state and in this area pound-for-pound,” said Battle coach William Greening. “He had some injuries last year, but he’s wrestling well this season.”
Battle’s numbers game helped the Trojans prevail on Wednesday as the Trojans filled all 14 weight classes and have 25 grapplers on the roster in grades 9-12.
“ Trying to create a new culture,” Greening said. “Half of our team is new with just a year or two of wrestling under their belt and our most experienced kid is Owen. The expectations and the excitement are high right now.”
Battle crowned its first state champion since 1997 last year as Avery Almany won the 126-pound weight class at the VHSL Class 2 tourney. Owen Almany was at the Salem Civic Center last February to see his brother claim the gold and the moment resonated.
Avery Almany is currently a member of the fledgling wrestling program at Emory & Henry College.
“ That’s my biggest motivation right now,” Owen Almany said. “I’m going to try to win state and not really live up to his dream, but I want to exceed what he did.”
Christopher Faust (113), Portia Campbell (113), Ryan Spates (120), Christian Rector (126), Canon Adkins (138), Collin Davidson (152) Jason Pittman (170), Noah Sills (182), Christopher White (182) and Joshua Kiser (220) had at least one pin for the Trojans over the course of Wednesday’s three matches.
Virginia High posted victories over Tennessee High (48-38) and Sullivan East (45-28) to earn runner-up status.
“ We wrestled tough,” said VHS coach Dakota Nealy. “We’ve got work to do and we’ll have work to do until the regional tournament.”
Kenaz Davis (132), Quentin Daggs (160) and Bernard Thomas (170) were among the standouts for the Bearcats.
Sullivan East placed third with 138-pounder AJ Torbett leading the way for the Patriots, who went 1-2.
Tennessee High’s lineup was not at full strength as the Vikings lost all three of their matches and were plagued by forfeits.
“ The last week or two we’ve dealt with injuries and illness,” said THS coach Josh Shuler. “We lost our heavyweight [Ryan Mullins] to a season-ending injury. Whether it be COVID or the flu, we’re dealing with it like everybody else and just rolling with it.”
Senior Sam Weddington of the Vikings rolled through his matches in the 220-pound weight class, pinning Sullivan East’s Marshall Jones in 3:38, Battle’s Joshua Kiser in 1:49 and Virginia High’s Chelsey King in 29 seconds.
The fortunes have changed for Weddington since he first stepped on the mat four years ago.
“ Let me tell you this,” Weddington said. “The first two years of my wrestling career I probably won five matches combined. I got my [butt] kicked my freshman and sophomore year. My junior year hit, I physically matured, learned a little more about the sport and then it got fun.”
Battle certainly had some fun on Wednesday in what was the 22nd edition of the Best of Bristol.
The only thing missing for the post0match celebration was the trophy that goes to the winner as somebody forgot to bring it to Viking Hall.
“ We looked pretty good,” Almany said. “This is the most kids we’ve had out in years.”