PREP WRESTLING: John Battle Trojans take Best of Bristol title

BRISTOL, Tenn. – John Battle High School has a large number of competitors on its wrestling team and the Trojan horses are paced by the smallest guy on the roster.

Junior Owen Almany dominated in the 106-pound weight class to lead the way for Battle as the Trojans cruised to victories over Virginia High (60-21), Tennessee High (66-18) and Sullivan East (63-15) to win the Best of Bristol quad match for the first time in more than a decade on Wednesday night at Viking Hall.

Almany pinned Virginia High’s Gwen Peters in 22 seconds, stuck the shoulders of Tennessee High’s John McCracken to the mat in just 31 seconds and prevailed via forfeit in the final match of the evening against Sullivan East as he ran his season record to 18-2.

“ I feel pretty pleased,” Almany said. “There are some things I still need to work on. My gas tank wasn’t good at the beginning of the year, but now I feel strong and ready to go.”

Almany might be small in stature, but he packs quite a punch.