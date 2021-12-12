PREP WRESTLING: Grundy trio of Bush, Rodriguez, Looney, Castlewood's Maxfield take titles at Indian Classic in Kingsport

How did Bush respond?

He pinned Miller early in the third period.

“ He’s dynamic and has a good future ahead of him,” Fiser said.

Bush completed his run to the title on Saturday with a 19-4 technical fall victory over Peyton Woodard of Nashville Christian in the finals.

“ It was a really good first tournament,” Bush said.

Blessed with strength, agility and technical skills to go along with coming from a family of grapplers, expectations are high for Bush. Does he feel the pressure?

“ I just leave everything outside the mat and just come out here and wrestle,” Bush said. “That’s what you have to do.”

Rodriguez had a memorable debut as well for the Golden Wave as he pinned his way to the 220-pound title and stuck the shoulders of Dobyns-Bennett’s Garrett Crowder to the mat in 1:19 in the finals. Rodriguez is a transfer from Johnson Central High School in Kentucky.

“ It’s like family here,” Rodriguez said. “It makes a great atmosphere for improvement. They expect state champions and that’s what you want.”