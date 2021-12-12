PREP WRESTLING: Grundy trio of Bush, Rodriguez, Looney, Castlewood's Maxfield take titles at Indian Classic in Kingsport

KINGSPORT, Tenn. – Grundy High School’s wrestling team is poised to do big things once again this season and among the reasons is the big guys for the Golden Wave are tough to beat.
The trio of Wyatt Bush, Levid Rodriguez and Logan Looney dominated in impressively winning the final three weight classes at the Indian Classic, which concluded on Saturday afternoon at the Buck Van Huss Dome.
Eleven of Grundy’s 12 grapplers who competed placed in the top eight as the boys from Buchanan County racked up 194.5 points to finish as runner-up in the two-day, 23-team event. The Thompson Warriors from Alabaster, Alabama, won the team title with a total of 221.
It was the season-opener for Grundy, the 25-time VHSL state champions, and it turned out to be a varsity debut not to be forgotten for Bush.
The freshman 195-pounder’s first official match wearing a Golden Wave singlet came on Friday night as he was paired against James River’s Carder Miller. Miller is the defending VHSL Class 2 state champion with an impressive resume and imposing physique.
“ We didn’t tell him that he drew the No. 1 seed with him being young,” said Grundy coach Travis Fiser. “We thought that would be a good challenge for him.”
How did Bush respond?
He pinned Miller early in the third period.
“ He’s dynamic and has a good future ahead of him,” Fiser said.
Bush completed his run to the title on Saturday with a 19-4 technical fall victory over Peyton Woodard of Nashville Christian in the finals.
“ It was a really good first tournament,” Bush said.
Blessed with strength, agility and technical skills to go along with coming from a family of grapplers, expectations are high for Bush. Does he feel the pressure?
“ I just leave everything outside the mat and just come out here and wrestle,” Bush said. “That’s what you have to do.”
Rodriguez had a memorable debut as well for the Golden Wave as he pinned his way to the 220-pound title and stuck the shoulders of Dobyns-Bennett’s Garrett Crowder to the mat in 1:19 in the finals. Rodriguez is a transfer from Johnson Central High School in Kentucky.
“ It’s like family here,” Rodriguez said. “It makes a great atmosphere for improvement. They expect state champions and that’s what you want.”
Logan Looney capped the run of success for Grundy by winning the 285-pound title, needing just 48 seconds to stick Nashville Christian’s Cooper Collins in what was the quickest pin of the finals. Looney won his previous two matches in 72 and 45 seconds.
“ We looked good,” Fiser said. “Levid looked great and didn’t get tested at all and it was good to see Logan on top of the podium. He’s had a great summer of preparation.”
Tanner Hartford (106) and Ian Scammell (170) placed second in their respective weight classes for Grundy, while sophomore Carson Griffey (126) had a third-place finish.
What makes the Wave’s showing even more impressive is the squad wasn’t at full strength.
Three-time state champ Chris Stiltner, Jake Stiltner, Isaac Coleman and promising freshmen Carson Deel and Shaiem Gordon did not compete in the event.
Castlewood senior Jacob Maxfield was triumphant in the 182-pound weight class as he pinned Maryville’s Cannon Johnson in 4:50 in the finals.
“ The kid was pretty strong,” Maxfield said. “To come out on top at a tournament like this means the world.”
Maxfield was the runner-up at 182 in last season’s VHSL Class 1 state tournament and that has provided him with plenty of motivation.
“ The drive of just wanting to win everything is right there,” Maxfield said.
Tennessee High senior Perry Roller suffered a 15-0 technical fall loss to Dobyns-Bennett’s Max Norman in the 145-pound weight class title match. Roller fell behind 5-0 in the first minute and never recovered.
“ Just staying in a better position is the big thing,” Roller said. “I got caught in a few bad positions.”
Roller currently owns a 10-2 record and is the leader for the Vikings, who are under the direction of new head coach Josh Shuler.
“ I put in a lot of work in the offseason,” Roller said. “I’m learning a lot more technique from the new coaching staff. … I’m hoping for big things.”
Castlewood’s Adam Gibson was runner-up in the 113-pound weight class, suffering a 16-1 technical fall loss to Noah Nininger of Staunton River in the finals.