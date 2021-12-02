PREP WRESTLING: Former Bearcat Shuler looks to build on Tennessee High wrestling success

Tennessee High has long had a solid wrestling program, bringing home two state champions and a third place finisher just three years ago. The Vikings even placed sixth as a team in 2019, despite having just eight of 14 weight classes filled.

Josh Shuler thinks the program can do so much more.

“There was always so much potential and they have never had a coach in the high school, in the building, and that is always what Tim Marshall and I talked about,” said Shuler, who left Virginia High after 14 years to take over for Marshall as wrestling coach at Tennessee High. “I always wanted to be that coach that got that opportunity. We could even take them to another level from what they have been before.

“Tim had some great teams at Tennessee High, but I feel like there is even more potential now that I am in the building and can recruit where I am in there with the students every day.”

Shuler was pleased with Tennessee High’s first meet of the season, which was on Tuesday, with the Vikings defeating Chilhowie and Pulaski County and falling to David Crockett. The Vikings will return to the mats on Saturday at Viking Hall for the Border Duals, which will bring 10 schools from three different states in an annual meet not held last year due to COVID-19 concerns.