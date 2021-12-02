PREP WRESTLING: Former Bearcat Shuler looks to build on Tennessee High wrestling success

Tennessee High has long had a solid wrestling program, bringing home two state champions and a third place finisher just three years ago. The Vikings even placed sixth as a team in 2019, despite having just eight of 14 weight classes filled.
Josh Shuler thinks the program can do so much more.
“There was always so much potential and they have never had a coach in the high school, in the building, and that is always what Tim Marshall and I talked about,” said Shuler, who left Virginia High after 14 years to take over for Marshall as wrestling coach at Tennessee High. “I always wanted to be that coach that got that opportunity. We could even take them to another level from what they have been before.
“Tim had some great teams at Tennessee High, but I feel like there is even more potential now that I am in the building and can recruit where I am in there with the students every day.”
Shuler was pleased with Tennessee High’s first meet of the season, which was on Tuesday, with the Vikings defeating Chilhowie and Pulaski County and falling to David Crockett. The Vikings will return to the mats on Saturday at Viking Hall for the Border Duals, which will bring 10 schools from three different states in an annual meet not held last year due to COVID-19 concerns.
“It has been good. We are in a little bit of rebuilding. There were some good returners to build off of, but at the same time we needed to rebuild the numbers,” he said. “Last year a lot of people were affected by numbers with COVID hitting the way that it did.
“They had some really teams that they have graduated over the last few years.”
Shuler had been tempted in the past to move across the state line. He takes over for Marshall, who is leading a local youth program, while Jon McClain is guiding the middle school team.
“There have been one or two times before where it just didn’t work out for one way or another, but it has been something I have been super interested in, working with the athletes at Tennessee High,” said Shuler, who will also help out with the track program at Tennessee High. “I liked their athletic department, always had a lot of respect for their coaches and especially the wrestling staff.
“I became good friends with the wrestling coaching staff. It was a great opportunity and it has actually been several years in the making. The stars never aligned for it to happen until now.”
His only reservation about making the move was how he would be accepted, but all has been good.
“Honestly, they have been great to me. It has been the best transition, everybody has welcomed me with open arms,” he said. “It has really been a good transition, it is a great opportunity and I have really had a lot of fun. There is a great group of coaches over here I am working with. It helped as well I had previously known the wrestling coaching staff and we are still working together.”
Three seniors, all currently ranked in Tennessee, are expected to lead the Vikings on the mats this season, and all could challenge for state supremacy in February, including Keith Ankers (145 pounds), Sam Weddington (220) and Perry Roller, who is looking to drop from his current 152 pounds, according to Shuler. Others to watch are sophomore Cade Bible and freshman Eli Moore.
“We have got some really good stuff to build off of, some seniors that we can rely on for leadership,” Shuler said, “but we also have a good freshman and sophomore group that we can build a team off of for the future.”
Much like most high school sports, the goal over the next two month is improve and be ready for regional and state meets at the end of the season. That philosophy was the same in Virginia.
“Everything we do in December and January is important, you want to go out there and you want to win every tournament possible, you want to win every match possible,” said Shuler, who shared that he had a wrestler with a losing record get hot at the end of the season and still earn all-state honors at Virginia High. “At the end of the day, it doesn’t matter how you do in December and January because wrestling is one of those sports that what you do in February is what matters the most.”
“Just keep getting better, keep chipping away and use December and January as a way to sharpen your tools and become a better wrestler.”
An opportunity to do just that will arrive on Saturday when the Border Duals is held at Viking Hall. The Vikings will be joined by fellow Volunteer State schools Daniel Boone, David Crockett, Dobyns-Bennett, Elizabethton and Morristown West. Virginia will be represented by John Battle, Richlands and Pulaski County, while Riverside from Belle, W.Va., near Charleston, will also bring a team.
A middle school meet will be held as well on Sunday.
“This is probably one of the stronger fields we have ever seen in Border Duals,” Shuler said. “I brought Virginia High too and there are some good teams in there. Top to bottom, it is going to be a good day of wrestling.”
Shuler encourages local fans to attend the dual meet, which Shuler feels is more fan-friendly than a tournament format, in which wrestlers get multiple matches in, but adds that it can be a long and draining day.
“In this when you get two teams going against each other and you have got a close dual and it comes down to the last match or two, it breeds an excitement, it is hard to duplicate that in an individual tournament,” Shuler said. “The big thing to watch out for is finding those matches that are hotly contested and close duals where you have got two teams battling it out and it comes down to the wire.
“That is what brings some of the most exciting matches you will see. Some of the most exciting moments for me in wrestling were duals without a doubt.”
Tennessee will also host Best of Bristol and the Brawl in the Hall in January, in addition to other meets prior to the postseason. Shuler will also take his Vikings to Virginia High for the Ed Cressel Classic, which is named for Shuler’s predecessor with the Bearcats.
“We have got quite a few home matches,” said Shuler, who coached current University of North Carolina cross country and track athlete Kelsey Harrington at Virginia High. “We have got some good stuff for people to come out and watch.”
bwoodson@bristolnews.com | Twitter: BHCWoodson | (276) 645-2543