PREP WRESTLING: Caleb Gibson highlights new era at Rural Retreat; Adam GIbson (Castlewood), Dawson Jones (Sullivan East) with runner-up finishes at Brimer Brawl in the Hall

BRISTOL, Tenn. – It’s a new era for the wrestling program at Rural Retreat High School and the Indians certainly have a future star in Caleb Gibson.

The nifty ninth-grader was runner-up in the 106-pound weight class and Rural Retreat finished eighth in the team standings to lead the Southwest Virginia contingent at the annual Bill Brimer Brawl in the Hall.

Gibson earned first-period pins over his first three opponents in the two-day event, before dropping a 9-2 decision in Saturday’s title match to unbeaten Cooper Foster from Avery County in North Carolina.

Gibson scored via a pair of first-period escapes, but was regretting a takedown that he didn’t get.

“If I had kept him inbounds when I went for that takedown, maybe I could have locked up a cradle,” Gibson said.

Still, he added the silver medal to the first-place memento he took home from the Bobby Bates Classic in Wise, Virginia, last month.

How would he sum up how his freshman season has transpired?

“Oh, it’s been awesome,” Gibson said.

Gibson began his wrestling journey in the fifth grade.

“He’s tough and he’s a worker,” said Rural Retreat coach Cade Rouse. “It doesn’t seem he gets fazed by much of anything. He’s very mature for a freshman.”

Rouse is in his first season as Rural Retreat’s head coach, replacing the highly-successful Rick Boyd, who guided the Indians to four VHSL state team titles and five runner-up trophies in 26 years at the helm.

Rouse graduated from Rural Retreat in 2017 and was a state champion in the 220-pound weight class as a senior. He later played football at Ferrum College and returned to his alma mater to carry on the small Wythe County school’s mat tradition.

“It’s been an experience, that’s for sure,” Rouse said. “I’ve got a good group of kids. Coach Boyd left me a good program and I hope I can keep building on to that.”

Rural Retreat fared well in the 33-team tournament as the Indians finished with 124 points. That was even with standout Ely Blevins not competing in the event.

“We’ve got a bunch of young kids and they’re coming along nicely,” Rouse said. “We’re getting there, but we’ve got a long ways to go.”

Everybody had a long way to go to catch Dobyns-Bennett in the chase for the team title.

D-B crowned three individual champs and finished with 267 points, easily outdistancing Knoxville Halls (226 ½), Avery County (223) and Powhatan (171) to tote the top prize back to Kingsport.

The Indians figure to amass some TSSAA state tournament gold.

“We’ve got the puzzle pieces, we’re just trying to put the pieces together,” said D-B coach Wesley Idlette. “We’re excited for the rest of the season. As long as we stay healthy, I think we have a shot to do pretty well.”

Castlewood’s Adam Gibson (113) and Sullivan East’s Dawson Jones (160) lost in the finals to two of Dobyns-Bennett’s best.

Mason Jakob of the Tribe took a 20-4 technical fall victory over Gibson, grabbing an 8-3 lead after one period and never relenting.

“He’s extremely talented,” Gibson said. “You can tell he’s been doing this for a long time.”

So has Gibson, who wrestles well inside Viking Hall.

He was the 113-pound champ at the 2022 Brawl in the Hall and 106-pound titlist in 2020.

“I’ve always loved coming here, it’s a lot of fun,” Gibson said. “One of the best things is the people you meet at this tournament. I’ve made some longtime friends.”

Gibson is aiming for his fourth state championship next month.

“All this is just working up to February,” Gibson said. “State is what matters. I have to keep my head high and praise the Lord I’ve gotten this far.”

How has Gibson remained a lightweight for four years?

Part of the reason is the fact he’s also one of the best distance-runners in Southwest Virginia.

“Running a lot and being active keeps my weight down,” Gibson said.

Dobyns-Bennett’s Max Norman needed just 29 seconds to pin Jones in his title match and was named the most outstanding wrestler in the upper weight classes.

“That’s the best 160-pounder in the state of Tennessee,” Jones said. “Hands down.”

Jones hopes to make his own impact when the state tourney rolls around.

“I’m hoping to get in the top-four this year,” Jones said. “Not a lot of people think I can do it and that’s the thing that’s been fueling me in these tournaments. I want to show everybody, ‘Hey, I’m here.’ ”

Virginia High’s Kanaz Davis is primed for the postseason as well. He was a third-place finisher in the 145-pound weight class.

“I think I’m head and shoulders better now than I was last year,” Davis said. “I feel like I can do really good at state this year and win it if my mentality is in the right place.”

He showed his mental and physical toughness on Saturday.

After dropping a 7-5 decision to Lebanon’s Ian Ray in the morning’s quarterfinals, he won three straight consolation matches to get another crack at Ray in the third-place showdown and prevailed 9-6 in the rematch.

“I wrestled my match and beat him,” Davis said.

Tazewell’s Talan Hall (113), Chilhowie’s Nate Widener (120), Tennessee High’s Eli Moore (126), Castlewood’s Brad Steffey (195) and Brady Sturgill of Wise County Central (285) also logged third-place finishes.

A sophomore, Moore improved on his seventh-place finish from the year before and notched a 4-2 win over Avery County’s Mason Bentley in the consolation finals.

“Wrestling the entire match was the key for me, for sure,” Moore said. “I tend to want to score my points at the beginning and win out at the end. I pushed the pace the entire time [in the tournament] and it was keeping my opponents on their heels.”

John Battle placed 10th in the team standings after winning the Best of Bristol championship earlier in the week. Fourth-place finishes from Owen Almany (106) and 195-pounder Noah Sills led the Trojans.

Battle was without lineup regulars Graham Pittman, Blaine Pittman, Chris Faust and Braedyn Bailey.

“That hurt us,” said Battle coach William Greening.

Sills is more known for his baseball skills and was the winning pitcher in June when Battle beat Buckingham County in the VHSL Class 2 state semifinals.

“Noah wrestled when he was little for the Highlands Wrestling Club and when he was a freshman I asked him all the time if he’d come back to wrestling,” Greening said. “He finally did last year and did well, but got hurt. This year he’s really loving it again, He’s definitely a leader on the team and winning a lot of matches for us.”

Harlen Hunley of Knoxville Halls was named most outstanding wrestler in lower weight classes as he won gold in the 138-pound weight class.