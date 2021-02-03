PREP WRESTLING: Avery Almany earns 99th win, third straight regional title on Day 1 of Region 2D Tournament

“ I hope so,” Mullins said. “As long as everybody does their job, we should do pretty good.”

Brenden Phillips (106) and sophomore Chance Rose (113) were champions for Richlands on Wednesday, both winning by pinfall over foes from John Battle in the finals. Phillips stuck sophomore Owen Almany in 1:39, while Rose needed 2:29 to dispatch Christopher Faust of the Trojans.

While there were no spectators in attendance, finalists did run through a smoke machine on their way to the mat.

“ That entrance is the coolest thing I’ve ever done. That amped it up like 10 times more,” Rose said. “I know there aren’t any spectators, but it felt like the whole place was filled out after that.”

Rose had never wrestled Faust before and knew nothing about his opponent.

“ I’d rather go in blind,” Rose said. “If you know something, you worry about it too much. I went in there not worrying about a thing.”

After placing fourth in the state tournament last season, Rose is looking to move up a few steps on the podium this time around, but first he must endure the two-week weight to get there.