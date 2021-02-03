PREP WRESTLING: Avery Almany earns 99th win, third straight regional title on Day 1 of Region 2D Tournament

BRISTOL, Va. – Avery Almany will arrive at the Salem Civic Center on Feb. 19 aiming for a first-place medal and a milestone.
The John Battle High School senior notched his 99th career victory and third straight regional championship on Wednesday during the first day of the VHSL Region 2D wrestling tournament.
The event will conclude on Saturday at Battle with the seven remaining weight classes taking place. The top two finishers in each weight class qualify for the state tourney and Almany is among those hoping to be standing atop the podium 15 days from now in Salem.
He was technically efficient in taking a 6-0 decision over Lebanon’s Ian Willis in the 126-pound finals on Wednesday as he improved to 9-0 this season and 99-24 for his career.
Almany placed sixth in the state last season, while posting a third-place finish in 2019. Surpassing the 100-win threshold and earning that elusive state gold is his goal.
Almany’s also well aware Battle hasn’t had an individual state champion since Phil King won the 135-pound Group A title in 1997. Dennis Freeze, Jeff Stanley and Mike Osborne are the only other Trojans who have won state championships on the mat.
“ Oh yeah, I think about it all the time,” Almany said. “Focusing and getting there has been my mindset all year long.”
How has Almany stayed motivated during a season cut short by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic?
“ It’s been hectic and crazy, to be honest,” Almany said. “But again, it just goes back to mindset. That’s all it is – wrestling and practicing as hard as you can every day.”
While Almany wants to close his high school career with a state championship, there’s a good shot Union freshman Thomas Potter will begin his four-year stint with one.
Owner of a multitude of titles in middle school, Potter needed just 98 seconds to stick the shoulders of Richlands’ Kalib Simmons to the mat in Wednesday’s 145-pound regional finals.
He spent the summer honing his skills and it shows.
“ All summer I trained with [former NCAA champion] Nahshon Garrett in Kingsport,” Potter said. “I practice with fellow [Union standout] Johnny Satterfield during the school year. I feel pretty good about things and I want to win state.”
John Battle currently leads the team standings with 97 points, while Lebanon (88.5) and Richlands (88) lurk close behind.
Hunter Martin (120), Luke Childress (132) and Jackson Mullins (138) won titles for Lebanon, with Mullins needing just 48 seconds to pin Graham’s Tristan Hass. Many folks consider the Pioneers a serious contender for the Class 2 team title.
“ I hope so,” Mullins said. “As long as everybody does their job, we should do pretty good.”
Brenden Phillips (106) and sophomore Chance Rose (113) were champions for Richlands on Wednesday, both winning by pinfall over foes from John Battle in the finals. Phillips stuck sophomore Owen Almany in 1:39, while Rose needed 2:29 to dispatch Christopher Faust of the Trojans.
While there were no spectators in attendance, finalists did run through a smoke machine on their way to the mat.
“ That entrance is the coolest thing I’ve ever done. That amped it up like 10 times more,” Rose said. “I know there aren’t any spectators, but it felt like the whole place was filled out after that.”
Rose had never wrestled Faust before and knew nothing about his opponent.
“ I’d rather go in blind,” Rose said. “If you know something, you worry about it too much. I went in there not worrying about a thing.”
After placing fourth in the state tournament last season, Rose is looking to move up a few steps on the podium this time around, but first he must endure the two-week weight to get there.
“ Oh yeah, it’s going to be awful,” Rose said. “My weight is going to go out of balance, but I’ll be ready.”