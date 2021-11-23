PREP WRESTLING: Another West Ridge first: Wrestling makes its first appearance in D-B meet

“There’ll be some long nights but we’ve got to learn from it and get better,” Ratliff said. “It’s been very tough. A lot of challenges, trying to get the new equipment in, trying to learn enough wrestling before your first meet. We’ve got a long ways to go, but we’re going to keep working at it.”

Grayson Carter-Hawkins, Aiden Rhoton, Abe Filetti, Brayden Ray, Dominik Ellis and Kyler Coger also took to the mats on the maiden voyage for the West Ridge program.

“I think we’ve got a lot of kids with potential. I think we do. I think we’ll be good; it’s just going to take a few years to build,” Ratliff said. “We’ve got kids working very hard, putting a lot of effort in, and that’s what it takes.”

Starting out the West Ridge program officially in Ratliff’s old school, D-B, added to the moment. The Tribe also were recognizing any program alumni who wanted to attend Tuesday’s dual match, which included Daniel Boone as well.

“It feels funny coming back here being on the other side, not wearing the maroon and grey, but it is special to me. I do enjoy starting off here,” said Ratliff, who coached at Sullivan East Middle School last year, after coaching at Sullivan South for the previous four seasons.