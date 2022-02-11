PREP WRESTLIING: Grundy crowns 11 champs, rolls to Region 1D wrestling title

RURAL RETREAT, Va. – Grundy not only claimed some more gold on Thursday night, the Golden Wave also prevailed in a grudge match.

Senior Levid Rodriguez pinned Rural Retreat’s Eli Fortuner in what was the main event of the VHSL Region 1D wrestling tournament and highlighted yet another stellar performance for Southwest Virginia’s resident mat dynasty.

Grundy crowned champs in 11 of the 14 weight classes, piling up 317.5 points to beat runner-up and host Rural Retreat by 127 ½ points.

None of the victories were celebrated as loudly by Grundy’s faithful fans as the victory-clinching pin by Rodriguez with 28 seconds remaining in his 220-pound showdown with Fortuner.

“Everybody’s been talking about that match for months,” Grundy coach Travis Fiser said “I think it lived up to the hype and Levid got tough in that third period.”

Rodriguez lost to Fortuner in the semifinals of the National High School Coaches Association Junior Nationals back in April, leading on points before getting pinned.

He made sure there was no repeat.

A second-period escape gave Rodriguez a 1-0 lead he carried into the third period. Fortuner chose the bottom position to begin the final period, but Rodriguez thwarted any escape attempt and then was able to stick his opponent’s shoulders to the mat.

“I’ve been thinking about this since he beat me the last time,” Rodriguez said. “My strategy going into that third period is the same as every match – I’ve got to score.”

A transfer from Johnson Central High School in Paintsville, Kentucky, who has signed with Campbellsville University, Rodriguez has found a home in Grundy’s competitive wrestling room.

“It’s a great atmosphere,” Rodriguez said. “A great place to improve.”

Grundy went 11-1 in the finals on Thursday with Tanner Hartford (106), Brody Coleman (120), Carson Griffey (126), Shaiem Gordon (138), Chris Stiltner (145), Ethan Roberts (160), Ian Scammell (170), Jake Stiltner (182), Wyatt Bush (195), Rodriguez and Logan Looney (285) comprised the Golden Wave’s parade of champions.

Hartford, Gordon, Roberts, Scammell, Rodriguez and Looney all won via pinfall in the finals.

Griffey posted a 10-3 decision over Castlewood’s Slade Castle in a title match in which tempers flared in the third period.

A state champ last year as a freshman, Griffey missed about five weeks earlier this season due to an ankle injury he suffered in practice and then was sidelined after testing positive for COVID-19.

“It’s been difficult,” Griffey said. “We had an off week last week, which turned out to be good so I could get back in shape, because I was out of shape bad.”

Griffey certainly didn’t run out of gas Thursday as he beat Castle for the third time this season.

“We both kind of knew how we wrestled and how to defend it,” Griffey said. “I think we both came out with a different gameplan this time.”

Chris Stiltner has also battled injuries for Grundy, but he pulled out a 5-3 overtime decision over Castlewood’s Jacob Maxfield in one of the most exciting matches of the night.

“Gutsy,” Fiser said. “He just showed a lot of heart.”

Castlewood’s Adam Gibson (113), Rural Retreat’s Ely Blevins (132) and Lebanon’s Cole Jessee (152) were the only grapplers not wearing a Grundy singlet to win a title.

Gibson needed just 57 seconds to pin Rural Retreat’s JW Webb in the finals and he will be gunning for his third straight state championship next week in Salem.

Jessee won a Class 2 state title last season and won a Region 1D title with an 11-4 decision over Mason Via of Rural Retreat on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the latest Rodriguez vs. Fortuner matchup will probably occur next weekend and this time a state title will likely be on the line.

“This was one of two,” Fiser said. “I think they are going to see each other again.”

What did Rodriguez think when informed of that possibility?

“I’m looking forward to it,” he said.

Grundy is once again the favorites to bring home a 25th state team title, adding to the Golden Wave’s VHSL record.

Thursday’s tune-up certainly showed the boys from Buchanan County are locked in.

“We’re in the toughest region in the state and I thought our guys came out and really shined tonight,” Fiser said.