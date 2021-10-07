PREP VOLLEYBALL: Wolves toppled by ‘Toppers, will play in Region 1-AAA tourney

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Chances are good that West Ridge may have run out of gas, or perhaps Science Hill simply didn’t fool around even for one minute.
Whatever the reason, the District 1-AAA volleyball championship was anticlimactic on Thursday, when Science Hill blanked West Ridge 26-24, 25-10, 25-18 to emphatically win on its own floor.
Pushed to five sets by West Ridge just two nights prior, Science Hill put it on the Wolves in top-seeded fashion this time around.
The Hilltoppers, fueled by an intense hunger to leave no doubt, looked every bit the part of a dominant team that has won 26 of 30 matches this season.
“We walked into it saying we want to sweep,” said SHHS middle hitter Jordan Hallman, a 6-foot-3 senior. “I mean, they are a great team ... but we wanted to take it to them.”
The other half of Science Hill’s towering front line, 6-2 Autumn Holmes, concurred.
“We were talking about it for two days,” the sophomore said, moments after receiving her Big 5 Conference Player of the Year Award. “All day long, both days.”
The convincing win positions the ‘Toppers just where they want to be, at home for the playoffs.
Science Hill opens a Region 1-AAA twinbill Monday at 5 p.m. against District 2 runner-up Morristown East, before West Ridge takes on District 2 champ Jefferson County at 7:30.
Every defeat hurts, but the Wolves (27-9) have bigger fish to fry come Monday.
“The name of the game in postseason is survive and advance,” said West Ridge coach Logan Kemp, whose squad earned its regional berth Wednesday with a five-set win over Daniel Boone. “We survived last night and advanced to Monday, so the thing to focus on is Monday.”
Kemp, the conference coach of the year, had to wonder entering the match about the stamina of his squad, which had also gone five sets in a defeat of Dobyns-Bennett three nights earlier.
“Whenever you play, leading up to this match, 15 sets in three days ... I mean, we’re tired,” he noted. “The girls are tired.
“They’ve fought so much and it just boiled down to us being physically, mentally and emotionally tired, playing in a big match against a really good team. It happens.”
Science Hill taking the first game set the tone for the remainder of the evening.
“It was super important that we took that first game,” fifth-year Hilltopper coach Laura Cook said. “West Ridge has been playing great volleyball and getting that first one was critical.”
Holmes finished with 19 kills and Hallman, who will play at Virginia Tech, collected 15 to lead the ‘Toppers offensively. Conference setter of the year Kinley Norris provided 36 assists, while the defensive front was led by Maddie Fuller with 13 digs.
For the third-seeded Wolves, Rachel Miller had eight kills, Olivia DeLung handed out 12 assists and conference defensive player of the year Allie Jordan turned up 19 digs.
Conference hitter of the year Whitley Maupin of Dobyns-Bennett headed the all-tournament team, joined by Science Hill teammates Holmes, Hallman, Norris and Lexi Kalogeros. Also on the elite squad were Miller, Jordan and Rylee Haynie of West Ridge, in addition to Riley Brinn and Rylee Wines of Daniel Boone.
First-team all-conference (regular season) honors went to DeLung, Miller, Brinn, Wines, Kalogeros and Hallman, in addition to Holmes, Norris, Jordan and Maupin. The second team consisted of Fuller, David Crockett’s Kylee Coggins, Boone’s Allie Davis and Emma Green, D-B’s Rachel Falin, and Marleigh Pendleton and Ellie Snodgrass of West Ridge.