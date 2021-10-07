PREP VOLLEYBALL: Wolves toppled by ‘Toppers, will play in Region 1-AAA tourney

Every defeat hurts, but the Wolves (27-9) have bigger fish to fry come Monday.

“The name of the game in postseason is survive and advance,” said West Ridge coach Logan Kemp, whose squad earned its regional berth Wednesday with a five-set win over Daniel Boone. “We survived last night and advanced to Monday, so the thing to focus on is Monday.”

Kemp, the conference coach of the year, had to wonder entering the match about the stamina of his squad, which had also gone five sets in a defeat of Dobyns-Bennett three nights earlier.

“Whenever you play, leading up to this match, 15 sets in three days ... I mean, we’re tired,” he noted. “The girls are tired.

“They’ve fought so much and it just boiled down to us being physically, mentally and emotionally tired, playing in a big match against a really good team. It happens.”

Science Hill taking the first game set the tone for the remainder of the evening.

“It was super important that we took that first game,” fifth-year Hilltopper coach Laura Cook said. “West Ridge has been playing great volleyball and getting that first one was critical.”