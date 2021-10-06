 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PREP VOLLEYBALL: Wolves advance in five-set thriller over Trailblazers
0 comments

PREP VOLLEYBALL: Wolves advance in five-set thriller over Trailblazers

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
West Ridge vs Dobyns Bennett Volleyball

West Ridge's Olivia DeLung and the Wolves will visit Science Hill for the District 1-AAA championship match today in Johnson City. 

 David Crigger/Bristol Herald Courier

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — Starting from scratch can be a daunting task in many areas of life, but Logan Kemp accepted the challenge of establishing a new volleyball program in August and two months later the coach at West Ridge has no doubt gotten to a place of extreme gratification.

Life is good when it all comes together as it has for Kemp and his Wolves, who earned a postseason berth Wednesday with an intense 25-16, 23-25, 27-25, 17-25, 15-13 win over visiting Daniel Boone in a District 1-AAA elimination game.

Afterward, the man who coached at Sullivan Central for five years before attempting — and wildly succeeding - to blend girls from three now-defunct high schools, understood the significance of the moment.

“I think I was holding my breath through half of it, but now I can exhale a little bit and take a deep breath, I guess,” Kemp said. “Everybody stepped up. It was just an unbelievable match by both teams.

“I’m just super proud. I say it time and time and time again, but the heart that these girls show and the fight that they have is unbelievable.”

Kemp wasn’t through.

“The growth these girls have shown is unbelievable,” he said. “If these district matches happen at the beginning of the year, they don’t turn out the same.”

Before stepping into next week’s Region 1-AAA playoff, West Ridge will play Science Hill tonight in Johnson City for the championship of the double-elimination district tournament. The third-seeded Wolves would have to beat region-bound Science Hill twice to claim the district title, having lost a five-set marathon to the top-seeded Hilltoppers just two days ago.

West Ridge earned its stripes by overcoming deficits of 5-1, 9-4 and 13-11 in the fifth set, scoring the final four points of the match to steal it from Boone.

A misplayed Boone volley cut the Trailblazer lead to a point and opened the door for West Ridge, whose season was saved by an incredible combined defensive play from Allie Jordan and Rachel Miller to tie the score at 13 apiece.

“I think it was those two, but it all blends together sometimes and it all happens so fast,” Kemp said. “We had a lot of good play from a lot of people.”

The Wolves won it with the last two points of the match, the first coming on a combined defensive block at the net and the clincher on a mean kill by Miller.

Miller’s late heroics backed the outstanding game of senior leader Olivia DeLung, who finished with 32 assists and 21 digs.

Rylee Haynie managed 12 kills for West Ridge, while teammates Gracie Olinger and Casey Wampler each had 10. Jordan provided 35 digs and Marleigh Pendleton handed out 14 assists to demonstrate a total team effort.

First-year Boone coach Tennille Green poured out her heart afterward about a fourth-seeded squad which nearly pulled off the unthinkable with a tournament run that included a straight-set win over Dobyns-Bennett the night before.

“It’s broken, it’s broken,” Green said of her own heart. “It’s a good, good group of girls, so that’s a broken heart right there. And I have several other broken hearts, too. They gave their all and I couldn’t ask for any more.”

The Trailblazers were led statistically by the 30 kills of Riley Brinn, who did all she could to carry Boone home with a win. Teammates Riley Wines and Allie Davis backed Brinn with 49 assists and 41 digs, respectively.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Is the NFC East the Dallas Cowboys' division to lose?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Virginia High is 4-0 for first time since '88; Freshmen QBs star for Ridgeview, Tazewell; Holston, Patrick Henry tune up for showdown with wins; Collins-to-Gray connection leads Eastside; Castlewood's Taylor rushes for 285
Sports News

PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Virginia High is 4-0 for first time since '88; Freshmen QBs star for Ridgeview, Tazewell; Holston, Patrick Henry tune up for showdown with wins; Collins-to-Gray connection leads Eastside; Castlewood's Taylor rushes for 285

Ajaani Delaney (Virginia High), Caleb Casey (Holston), Jordan Gray (Eastside), Landen Taylor (Castlewood), Ryan O'Quinn (Ridgeview), Carson Jenkins (Gate City), Cody Pruitt (Patrick Henry), Nate Stephens (Elizabethton), Carter Creasy (Tazewell), Ryan Horne (Twin Springs), Ethan Bergeron (West Ridge) among Friday's stars. 

PREP FOOTBALL: PREP FOOTBALL PREDICTIONS
Sports News

PREP FOOTBALL: PREP FOOTBALL PREDICTIONS

  • Updated

Sixteen games, 15 tonight and one on Saturday, will be played across far Southwest Virginia in high school football. Who wins? Check out the predictions from the staff at the Bristol Heral Courier. 

BILLIARDS: POOL PRODIGY; Virginia High freshman Marion to play in World Junior Championships next week in Austria
Sports News

BILLIARDS: POOL PRODIGY; Virginia High freshman Marion to play in World Junior Championships next week in Austria

  • Updated

Hayleigh Marion won’t be in school next week.

She has a good excuse. She will be shooting pool in Austria.

Seriously.

The 14-year-old Virginia High freshman will be traveling to Klagenfurt, Austria as part of Team USA to compete in the World Junior 9-Ball Championships on Oct. 6-10. Not bad for a once-shy little girl who didn’t pick up a pool cue until six years ago.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts