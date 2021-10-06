PREP VOLLEYBALL: Wolves advance in five-set thriller over Trailblazers

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — Starting from scratch can be a daunting task in many areas of life, but Logan Kemp accepted the challenge of establishing a new volleyball program in August and two months later the coach at West Ridge has no doubt gotten to a place of extreme gratification.

Life is good when it all comes together as it has for Kemp and his Wolves, who earned a postseason berth Wednesday with an intense 25-16, 23-25, 27-25, 17-25, 15-13 win over visiting Daniel Boone in a District 1-AAA elimination game.

Afterward, the man who coached at Sullivan Central for five years before attempting — and wildly succeeding - to blend girls from three now-defunct high schools, understood the significance of the moment.

“I think I was holding my breath through half of it, but now I can exhale a little bit and take a deep breath, I guess,” Kemp said. “Everybody stepped up. It was just an unbelievable match by both teams.

“I’m just super proud. I say it time and time and time again, but the heart that these girls show and the fight that they have is unbelievable.”

Kemp wasn’t through.