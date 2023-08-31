That Emmah McAmis of Wise County Central High School is one of the top athletes in far Southwest Virginia is indisputable. The statistics certainly prove it.

She has achieved the rare feat of surpassing the 1,000-point mark in basketball and 1,000-kill mark in volleyball as she reached the latter in a 25-9, 25-16, 25-16 victory over Rye Cove on Tuesday night.

What makes it even more impressive if she’s just a junior and the 2,000/2,000 club is not unrealistic at this point.

McAmis had 23 kills on Tuesday to bring her total to 1,021.

“I knew I was close to getting 1,000 kills, but I had no idea I was only two away going into the match, so it really was a surprise,” McAmis said.

McAmis has played volleyball since the third grade.

She has 1,478 points in basketball and is a NCAA Division I prospect on the hardwood. McAmis led the Warriors to a state title in 2022 and a runner-up finish in 2023.

“I think where basketball is my favorite sport it was a little more special [surpassing the 1,000-point mark],” McAmis said. “I think this 1,000 kills is special in a different way. Growing up I have always wanted to reach the 1,000 kill goal. I was able to reach the milestone with not only my coach, but my aunt.”

A proud aunt/coach.

“Reaching 1,000 kills is a special achievement and her reaching it as a junior is a statement to the type of player and competitor that she is,” said Central coach Angie McAmis Duncan. “She is going to come out every night and give it her absolute best. It’s fun to see her growing as a player and the style of offensive game she is developing.”

