PREP VOLLEYBALL: Virginia High's Camden Jones versatile on the court for the Bearcats

No matter how many times Camden Jones leaps at the net and viciously spikes a volleyball hard enough to leave a crater in the court, the adrenaline rush that accompanies that feat never wanes.
“When you’re in the air and you get a good set and you’re about to crush it – it’s honestly the best feeling,” Jones said. “After you hit it and your team is there with you to celebrate, it’s pretty awesome.”
The 5-foot-10 Jones has slammed down more than 1,000 kills and hustled her way to more than 1,000 digs during her four seasons at Virginia High and she’ll try to add to those totals on Tuesday night in a Southwest District tournament semifinal match at the Bearcat Den.
Jones is a two-time SWD player of the year and has been an all-state performer twice, undoubtedly one of Southwest Virginia’s top all-around players.
“Versatility,” said VHS coach Ashley Johnson. “If I looked at her and said Camden, I need you to play middle tonight, she’s going to do it. She’s capable and smart enough to do that. Overall, she’s a player who works hard, takes self-accountability … It’s good to have somebody who has that kind of work ethic. You don’t get to where she’s at without putting in the extra time.”
Her lessons in the game began in a sand volleyball court in her backyard, family games that were pretty intense and featured plenty of athletic talent.
Her mom, Buffie, was a star basketball player at Castlewood High School and Virginia Intermont College.
Her dad, Collin, stands 6-foot-6 and was a hoops standout at John Battle High School and is an excellent rec league volleyball player.
Her aunt, Freddie Jones Odum, was on two VHSL state championship volleyball teams at Battle and was a four-year starter at Radford University. Freddie’s husband, Brett Odum, played football at John Battle and Emory & Henry College.
Another uncle, Brett Jones, played multiple sports at John Battle and earned a track and field scholarship to Virginia Military Institute.
So, Camden Jones had to get good pretty quick to contribute in those backyard games.
“We would always be playing – from 8-year-olds to 40-something-year-olds and sometimes even my grandpa and grandma,” Jones said. “I’ve been playing for as long as I can remember.”
She began competing in organized leagues in the third grade and has played for the Tri-Cities Extreme travel-ball organization the last few years, competing in tournaments in Louisville, Nashville and other large cities year-round.
Jones also plays tennis and competes in track and field for the Bearcats, but it’s clear what her passion is.
“Camden is very dedicated,” said teammate Adie Ratcliffe. “She eats and sleeps volleyball.”
Coaches in the Southwest District probably lose some sleep the night before a match against Virginia High as they try to devise a gameplan to contain Jones.
“She has lots of power and is a tough opponent to prepare for,” said Marion coach Amanda Hanshew. “Camden has great court awareness and reads the block very well. She has the ability to adjust play by play to the block, no matter if we try to push her cross court or down the line. … She has improved a great deal from her younger years and has lots more control and consistency this year.”
Jones would agree that she has gotten better each season.
“Freshman year, I was very shy,” Jones said. “Being on the varsity as a freshman, you don’t really expect much. But it really improved my confidence.”
And while those kills are nice, Jones gets a jolt from doing the dirty work and diving on the floor to dig up a hit from an opposing hitter.
“I really enjoy playing back row,” Jones said. “I think it’s fun. You have to have that really fast reaction time. Getting to play front and back row, you get to appreciate both sides.”
Virginia High has been on the winning side this season as the Bearcats have been victorious in all 36 sets they’ve played.
“This team has been working really well together,” Jones said. “We have talks, we trust each other and we are all good friends. The team is something special and this season’s been something to remember.”
Radford University and King University are among the schools recruiting Jones, but first she would like to help the Bearcats advance as far as they can in the postseason.
There are sure to be plenty of familiar sequences during that quest, that common sight of Jones doing some more soaring and spiking.
“The part of her game that impresses me the most,” said Virginia High setter Caleigh Hampton. “Is how she is able to take an average set and turn it into a great kill.”
