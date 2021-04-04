PREP VOLLEYBALL: Virginia High's Camden Jones versatile on the court for the Bearcats

“Camden is very dedicated,” said teammate Adie Ratcliffe. “She eats and sleeps volleyball.”

Coaches in the Southwest District probably lose some sleep the night before a match against Virginia High as they try to devise a gameplan to contain Jones.

“She has lots of power and is a tough opponent to prepare for,” said Marion coach Amanda Hanshew. “Camden has great court awareness and reads the block very well. She has the ability to adjust play by play to the block, no matter if we try to push her cross court or down the line. … She has improved a great deal from her younger years and has lots more control and consistency this year.”

Jones would agree that she has gotten better each season.

“Freshman year, I was very shy,” Jones said. “Being on the varsity as a freshman, you don’t really expect much. But it really improved my confidence.”

And while those kills are nice, Jones gets a jolt from doing the dirty work and diving on the floor to dig up a hit from an opposing hitter.

“I really enjoy playing back row,” Jones said. “I think it’s fun. You have to have that really fast reaction time. Getting to play front and back row, you get to appreciate both sides.”