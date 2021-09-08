PREP VOLLEYBALL: Virginia High sweeps John Battle, avenges only loss of season

BRISTOL, Va. – Virginia High’s volleyball team is taking flight and a big reason for that ascension is Air Adie.
Adie Ratcliffe, a 5-foot-7 jumping jack, slammed down seven kills and also hustled her way to eight digs as VHS earned a 25-22, 25-14, 25-22 victory over the John Battle Trojans on Tuesday night at the Bearcat Den.
The Bearcats (4-1) have won four straight and avenged their only loss of the season as Ratcliffe was among the many standouts in an impressive performance for Virginia High.
“ Adie’s the strange anomaly that nobody is really prepared for in the middle,” said VHS coach Ashley Johnson. “You see somebody her size and you don’t think she can get up like she can, but I have not seen a vertical like hers in many years.”
Ratcliffe admitted to not knowing exactly what her vertical leap measurements are, but that she’s always possessed jumping ability.
She might have had an extra spring in her step on Tuesday considering what happened the last time the Bearcats battled Battle.
The Trojans rallied for a 19-25, 23-25, 25-14, 25-17, 15-13 win over Virginia High in the season-opener for both teams on Aug. 24.
“ I think it was nerves, honestly,” Ratcliffe said. “I think we went into the third set last time thinking we had it and they took advantage of it.”
There was no letdown in the rematch.
“ We were definitely ready,” Ratcliffe said. “They’ve been talking a lot of smack, so we were ready to come put it down.”
Virginia High erased a 10-4 deficit in the first game, dominated the second game and then scored the final three points of the third game to complete the emphatic sweep.
Caleigh Hampton (28 assists, 10 digs, four aces), Aidan James (13 digs), Dianna Spence (10 kills, five digs, two blocks), Caroline Clifton (nine kills, eight digs) and Ellie Cobb (five kills, three digs) also keyed the win.
“ We’re finding a groove,” Johnson said. “Of course, there’s always room for improvement, but this team is coming together.”
What did the coach tell her team before that third set?
“ It’s kind of the mindset that you can win one, win two, but walking in the third set it doesn’t mean anything. It’s zero-zero and anybody’s ballgame,” Johnson said. “We just tried to hone it back down and calm down, because we didn’t want a repeat of last time.”
Battle (3-1) suffered its first loss of the season as the Trojans were unable to complete a comeback this time around.
“ I told them this was going to be a challenging week and they had to be up for the challenge,” said John Battle coach Brittni Altmann Haderer. “It’s so early in the season, to the girls 3-and-0 sounds so good and they already felt like they were defending something instead of going after another win. Tonight was messy. We had uncountable errors on our side and Virginia High was very well-prepared and were on top of their game.”
Mackenzie Smith (12 digs, 11 assists), Allison Smith (10 digs) and Molly Little (nine kills) were the stat leaders for Battle, but this was a night when little went right for the Trojans.
“ We struggled,” Haderer said.
There haven’t been many struggles for the defending Southwest District champions lately as the Bearcats looked like a different team than the one who had lost to John Battle two weeks prior.
“ We have definitely improved,” Ratcliffe said.