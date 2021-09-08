PREP VOLLEYBALL: Virginia High sweeps John Battle, avenges only loss of season

There was no letdown in the rematch.

“ We were definitely ready,” Ratcliffe said. “They’ve been talking a lot of smack, so we were ready to come put it down.”

Virginia High erased a 10-4 deficit in the first game, dominated the second game and then scored the final three points of the third game to complete the emphatic sweep.

Caleigh Hampton (28 assists, 10 digs, four aces), Aidan James (13 digs), Dianna Spence (10 kills, five digs, two blocks), Caroline Clifton (nine kills, eight digs) and Ellie Cobb (five kills, three digs) also keyed the win.

“ We’re finding a groove,” Johnson said. “Of course, there’s always room for improvement, but this team is coming together.”

What did the coach tell her team before that third set?

“ It’s kind of the mindset that you can win one, win two, but walking in the third set it doesn’t mean anything. It’s zero-zero and anybody’s ballgame,” Johnson said. “We just tried to hone it back down and calm down, because we didn’t want a repeat of last time.”

Battle (3-1) suffered its first loss of the season as the Trojans were unable to complete a comeback this time around.