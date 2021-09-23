PREP VOLLEYBALL: Vikings play through grief to clinch share of District 1-AA title title

Curtin and Rowe tallied 16 and 11 assists, respectively. Sophie Meade led the way with 10 kills and Marley Johns added eight.

“We were a little drained,” Johnson said. “We played Monday and Tuesday and we’ll play all day on Saturday. We just feel fortunate to come out with three wins this week. …

“Our biggest strength is our team chemistry. And when you’re going through all this grief and things we’re going through this year, it actually brings us a lot closer. And having that closeness, they don’t want to let each other down.”

Elizabethton (3-6, 8-11) got 11 kills and eight digs from senior Mattie Davis.

“She’s a very solid player,” Elizabethton’s Bradley said. “She really came in clutch for us tonight. When we put it in front of her she could score us that point. We just didn’t get it in front of her often enough.”

The Cyclones cut a 22-15 lead to 23-20 in the third set and Johnson appeared to be considering a timeout. But Marae Hermann answered with a kill and Kira Adams’ subsequent block on Davis’ kill attempt sealed it.