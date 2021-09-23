PREP VOLLEYBALL: Vikings play through grief to clinch share of District 1-AA title title

BRISTOL, Tenn. - The recent deaths of Tennessee football player Micah Montgomery, football coach Trea Leonard and former basketball coach Dale Burns have dealt the Vikings family a nightmarishly surreal amount of grief.
And the area grieves with it. Prior to Thursday’s volleyball match in Viking Hall with Elizabethton, the Vikings and Cyclones gathered at center court to honor those who have recently died.
“I feel so much gratitude to Elizabethton’s coach (Leslee Bradley),” said Tennessee High coach Mary Johnson, whose team improved to 8-0 in District 1-AA and 18-4 overall with a 3-0 victory. “She actually asked us before the game if we’d be okay coming together and honoring the ones we lost, and the same thing with Abingdon (the other night). I can’t express enough – I just feel blessed that people are treating us with such class. But at the end of the day we have to still win volleyball games.”
The Vikings won the opening set in 16 minutes by a score 25-12. They followed up with 25-18 and 25-21 wins, respectively, in sets two and three.
Sydnee Pendland piled up 13 digs for the stingy Vikings.
“I feel like we have the best defensive player around in libero Sydnee Pendland,” Johnson said. “Literally nothing hits the floor with her. She’s gonna give full effort a hundred percent of the time. I’ve got two senior setters (Madison Curtin, Eliza Rowe) that always step up.”
Curtin and Rowe tallied 16 and 11 assists, respectively. Sophie Meade led the way with 10 kills and Marley Johns added eight.
“We were a little drained,” Johnson said. “We played Monday and Tuesday and we’ll play all day on Saturday. We just feel fortunate to come out with three wins this week. …
“Our biggest strength is our team chemistry. And when you’re going through all this grief and things we’re going through this year, it actually brings us a lot closer. And having that closeness, they don’t want to let each other down.”
Elizabethton (3-6, 8-11) got 11 kills and eight digs from senior Mattie Davis.
“She’s a very solid player,” Elizabethton’s Bradley said. “She really came in clutch for us tonight. When we put it in front of her she could score us that point. We just didn’t get it in front of her often enough.”
The Cyclones cut a 22-15 lead to 23-20 in the third set and Johnson appeared to be considering a timeout. But Marae Hermann answered with a kill and Kira Adams’ subsequent block on Davis’ kill attempt sealed it.
“They’ve swept through the conference for a reason,” Bradley said. “It’s because they play really well together. They make good, smart decisions out there and we just couldn’t come up with a way to stop ‘em.