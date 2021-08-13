PREP VOLLEYBALL: Vikings expect to be ‘relentless’ on court

“Relentless.”
That is how Mary Johnson describes the volleyball team at Tennessee High, which finished with a 24-16 last fall, losing to Volunteer in the opening round of the District 1-AAA tournament.
Much has changed in a year, with the Vikings leaving the Big 5 Conference and joining the Three Rivers Conference, which will include Johnson County, Elizabethton, Sullivan East, Volunteer and Unicoi County.
“We are super excited to enter a new conference this year, as we will be in the Three Rivers,” said Johnson, in an email requesting information on the Vikings. “It’s our philosophy as a team to play the best to make us better, and continue that high energy challenge throughout the year.”
Tennessee High, which has a roster of 12, will open the season on Tuesday by hosting Daniel Boone, followed by a visit on Thursday to Sullivan East. The Vikings are slated to play in four in-season tournaments in Elizabethton, Chattanooga, Johnson City and Gatlinburg.
Leading the Vikings are lone seniors, setters Eliza Rowe and Madison Curtin, a three-year varsity starter, who will use her 25-inch vertical leap to return volleys from the right side of the net.
Madison Blair will direct the Vikings from the outside, while Sophie Meade will do much the same.
“Madison is working on playing all the way around as a consistent, powerful multi-sport athlete,” Johnson said. “Sophie will be bringing the power and consistency on the front row as well as back row.”
Juniors Marley Johns and Kira Adams will work the middle of the court for the Vikings.
“Marley also has three years of varsity experience and should lead us in blocking,” Johnson said. “Kira is a newcomer to varsity, but we are super pleased as she has come a long way in the weight room and volleyball court.”
Junior Marae Herrmann and sophomores Sydnee Pendland and Kylee Casey will also contribute to the Vikings, in addition to Makenna Hyskell, Lily Ware and Anna Broyles.
Pendland will serve as the libero for Tennessee High.
“Marae will help on the right side with her leaping ability and fast arm swing to aid in our hitting attack,” Johnson said. “Sydnee is our most vocal leader and will be counted on to quarterback the back row. Kylee will be our utility player, as we feel confident we can put her in any position to help contribute.”
Tennessee High will have four sophomores and a freshman on a squad that should only get better as the season progresses.
“This year’s team strength will be their team chemistry, high energy and relentless pursuit to win,” Johnson said. “These girls are composed of high character and we were all looking forward to a fun season this year.”