PREP VOLLEYBALL: Vikings expect to be ‘relentless’ on court

“Madison is working on playing all the way around as a consistent, powerful multi-sport athlete,” Johnson said. “Sophie will be bringing the power and consistency on the front row as well as back row.”

Juniors Marley Johns and Kira Adams will work the middle of the court for the Vikings.

“Marley also has three years of varsity experience and should lead us in blocking,” Johnson said. “Kira is a newcomer to varsity, but we are super pleased as she has come a long way in the weight room and volleyball court.”

Junior Marae Herrmann and sophomores Sydnee Pendland and Kylee Casey will also contribute to the Vikings, in addition to Makenna Hyskell, Lily Ware and Anna Broyles.

Pendland will serve as the libero for Tennessee High.

“Marae will help on the right side with her leaping ability and fast arm swing to aid in our hitting attack,” Johnson said. “Sydnee is our most vocal leader and will be counted on to quarterback the back row. Kylee will be our utility player, as we feel confident we can put her in any position to help contribute.”

Tennessee High will have four sophomores and a freshman on a squad that should only get better as the season progresses.