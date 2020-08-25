PREP VOLLEYBALL: Vaughan leads Sullivan Central over Elizabethton

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. – Before she heads off to the Big Apple, Sullivan Central High School’s big hitter hopes to help the Cougars do big things.
Paced by 6-foot-1 senior Elaina Vaughan’s 10 kills and three blocks, Central overpowered Elizabethton for a 25-15, 25-17, 25-21 Three Rivers Conference volleyball victory on Tuesday night at the Dickie Warren Dome.
Vaughan is one of the top talents in Northeast Tennessee and she’s verbally committed to play for St. Francis College, which is located in New York and is a member of the NCAA Division I Northeast Conference.
“New York City is one of my favorite places in the world and it’s a really nice school,” Vaughan said. “It will give me a good education. I love the coaches there.”
A prologue to her time in Brooklyn Heights will occur in Blountville as she tries to help the Cougars soar to new heights. The team certainly looked the part of a regional title contender on Tuesday as the squad’s star player shined the brightest.
“She’s a handful and just a super intelligent player,” said Elizabethton coach Leslee Bradley. “Offensively, she brings the ball at you in so many different ways. You think you are ready and she is smart enough to do something different with the ball.”
Vaughan’s final season began in pain as she injured her ankle in a season-opening loss to Science Hill.
“It was very frustrating,” Vaughan said. “My whole family came to watch that match and had to leave because I got hurt.”
She missed the next match against Tennessee High, but is back in the lineup and performing at a peak level.
“You’ve seen the stats,” said Sullivan Central coach Logan Kemp. “They don’t lie over time. I’ve talked before about how her offensive game has gotten better as she controls the net and she has stepped up her defensive game as well.”
Vaughan is at the middle of a balanced attack as Taylor Wilson (10 kills, three aces), Cassadi Cotter (eight kills, three blocks) and Ann Marie Honeycutt (16 assists, seven digs) also played well on Tuesday.
“They’re just a real solid team all the way around,” Bradley said. “Defensively, they covered the court really well and offensively, they’ve got weapons at every position. You just have to stay constantly ready and there is no letting up against them,”
Brittany Kitchens (eight digs, four kills, two aces) and Grace Martin (11 digs) led the way for Elizabethton (2-6, 1-1), which ousted Central from last year’s TSSAA District 1-AA tournament. However, this is a new-look version of the Cyclones.
“We lost six starters from last season’s squad,” Bradley said. “It’s a completely different team this year and we’re figuring out who we are.”
The Cougars (4-1, 2-0) still relished the win.
“I feel like they’ve always been a rivalry for us,” Vaughan said. “They always want to play strong against us. They have lost some size [from last season], but are still just as scrappy as they used to be.”
With a senior-laden squad and with consolidation looming – Central, Sullivan South and Sullivan North will combine to form West Ridge in the fall of 2021 – it’s now or never for the Cougars.
“We have a lot of pressure to do well,” Vaughan said.
