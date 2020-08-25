PREP VOLLEYBALL: Vaughan leads Sullivan Central over Elizabethton

“It was very frustrating,” Vaughan said. “My whole family came to watch that match and had to leave because I got hurt.”

She missed the next match against Tennessee High, but is back in the lineup and performing at a peak level.

“You’ve seen the stats,” said Sullivan Central coach Logan Kemp. “They don’t lie over time. I’ve talked before about how her offensive game has gotten better as she controls the net and she has stepped up her defensive game as well.”

Vaughan is at the middle of a balanced attack as Taylor Wilson (10 kills, three aces), Cassadi Cotter (eight kills, three blocks) and Ann Marie Honeycutt (16 assists, seven digs) also played well on Tuesday.

“They’re just a real solid team all the way around,” Bradley said. “Defensively, they covered the court really well and offensively, they’ve got weapons at every position. You just have to stay constantly ready and there is no letting up against them,”

Brittany Kitchens (eight digs, four kills, two aces) and Grace Martin (11 digs) led the way for Elizabethton (2-6, 1-1), which ousted Central from last year’s TSSAA District 1-AA tournament. However, this is a new-look version of the Cyclones.