PREP VOLLEYBALL: THS downs Unicoi County to clinch Three Rivers Conference title

Curtin and Rowe play key roles for the conference champs.

“Just solid,” said THS coach Mary C. Johnson. “Neither one of them will lead by voice, but they will lead by example. Those are two seniors that nobody can say a bad word about and everybody loves them.”

Sophie Meade (nine kills), Marley Johns (eight kills), Madison Blair (eight kills) and Kira Adams (four kills) benefitted from many of those assists provided by the combination of Curtin and Rowe.

Meanwhile, Sydnee Pendland supplied 18 digs while exhibiting her usual hustle and energy.

The Vikings went 4-2 this past weekend at a tournament in Gatlinburg with wins over Soddy Daisy, Knoxville Central, Chattanooga Christian and Rhea County, while suffering losses to Hardin Valley and Oak Ridge.

They were back at Viking Hall on Monday and home has been sweet for the Vikings this season as they have not lost a match on their own court. After all, this is a team that has taken care of business all season long.

“It’s more about who they are as kids,” Johnson said. “They are so easy to coach and they have high character and are such a fun group. In all honesty, they deserve this.”