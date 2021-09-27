PREP VOLLEYBALL: THS downs Unicoi County to clinch Three Rivers Conference title

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Madison Curtin has a 4.0 GPA in the classroom and has dished out more than 1,000 career assists on the volleyball court. She added another major milestone to that impressive resume on Monday night – conference champion.
Curtin and fellow 12th-grader Eliza Rowe celebrated Senior Night by playing starring roles as the Vikings emphatically earned a meaningful 25-22, 25-18, 25-14 victory over the Unicoi County Blue Devils.
THS (23-6, 9-0) clinched the Three Rivers Conference championship and wrapped up the top seed for next week’s TSSAA District 1-AA tournament.
“I’ve never been on a team like this that has won so much,” Curtin said. “I’ve always hoped for this. I feel like we have had that mindset and that dream. We practice hard every single day and that’s how we got here.”
Curtin has been a three-year starter and is reliable as they come as she finished with a dozen assists on Monday. The varsity veteran has gotten better each season in the pressure-packed role of setter.
“I think I’ve improved a lot, especially with composure,” Curtin said. “Just not freaking out and getting nervous. I’ve worked to be leader this season and keep my team calm. We’ve done a really good job.”
Rowe performed well at the service line as usual with five aces to go along with her 13 assists and two digs.
Curtin and Rowe play key roles for the conference champs.
“Just solid,” said THS coach Mary C. Johnson. “Neither one of them will lead by voice, but they will lead by example. Those are two seniors that nobody can say a bad word about and everybody loves them.”
Sophie Meade (nine kills), Marley Johns (eight kills), Madison Blair (eight kills) and Kira Adams (four kills) benefitted from many of those assists provided by the combination of Curtin and Rowe.
Meanwhile, Sydnee Pendland supplied 18 digs while exhibiting her usual hustle and energy.
The Vikings went 4-2 this past weekend at a tournament in Gatlinburg with wins over Soddy Daisy, Knoxville Central, Chattanooga Christian and Rhea County, while suffering losses to Hardin Valley and Oak Ridge.
They were back at Viking Hall on Monday and home has been sweet for the Vikings this season as they have not lost a match on their own court. After all, this is a team that has taken care of business all season long.
“It’s more about who they are as kids,” Johnson said. “They are so easy to coach and they have high character and are such a fun group. In all honesty, they deserve this.”
Tennessee High closes out the regular season with road matches at Dobyns-Bennett (Tuesday) and Johnson County (Wednesday) before beginning postseason play next Tuesday.
“We’ll reset and refocus,” Johnson said.
Curtin and Rowe don’t have a problem resetting, and well, setting.
“This is very exciting,” Curtin said. “We have such good chemistry and I couldn’t ask for a better team.”
