PREP VOLLEYBALL: Thomas Walker volleys past Honaker

HONAKER, Va. – It was a powerful performance by the Pioneers.
Thomas Walker advanced to the Region 1D volleyball semifinals with a 25-22, 25-18, 21-25, 25-16 road victory over Honaker at A.P. Baldwin Gymnasium.
Honaker struggled with the Thomas Walker frontline of Talyn Dibrell, Lakin Burke, Patricia Bigge and Autumn Collinsworth. They put the ball down often and with authority.
“That’s the good thing about our team, we don’t just have one girl that does everything for us,” Thomas Walker coach Kristen Parker said. “It rotates between the four big ones on the front row. If one’s not having a great night, there’s always someone there to help them. I don’t think this was our best showing, but we were able to pull everything together and come through.”
It was Dibrell’s night to step up against the Tigers. She was a force from the outset, in the win-or-go home encounter.
“There was a lot of pressure, Honaker is a good team,” said Dibrell. “I just did not want to go home. This sport is in my heart, I love it. I didn’t want this to be my last game with these teammates because I love them so much. I didn’t want it to end.”
The Pioneers got off the bus ready to play, dominating the first two sets. Honaker never had the lead until beginning the third set strong. Dibrell had a slam to put the Pioneers up 11-9 but Lakin Perkins ended the momentum with a kill for the Tigers to bring Autumn Miller to the service line. Miller served six consecutive points with help upfront by Hannah Hess and Honaker held them off to win the third.
“My girls have a habit of getting a little complacent,” Parker said. “They kind of went in slow motion, instead of having that killer instinct. We started trying to place the ball instead of just being aggressive. But in the fourth set, they stepped back up and started taking those aggressive swings like we normally do.”
Thomas Walker (12-4) regained control in the fourth set to get the win. Honaker (8-3) couldn’t overcome service errors, attack errors and floating free balls over the net.
“We talked about it going into the game, you can’t give easy points to a good team,” said Honaker coach Misty Miller. “We had to handle our side on offense and take care of the ball. We didn’t do that. Again, you can’t give up points to a good team and come out on top.”
Dibrell (13 kills, five blocks), Bigge (11 kills, four blocks), Burke (10 kills), and Collinsworth (six kills) put up big numbers for Thomas Walker.
Tenley Jackson distributed the ball with 29 assists. Kaytee Livesay led the defense with 29 digs.
Hannah Hess (10 kills), Perkins (six kills), and Kylie Vance (six kills) led the Tigers. Miller dished out 14 assists and Emma Barton contributed 16 digs.
Thomas Walker will travel to Patrick Henry on Thursday in the regional semifinals.
“We’re excited to play them, they’re a great team and they’re coached well,” remarked Parker. “It should be a good game, we have to come out with everything we have not slow and draggy. I’m glad we didn’t have a bye, hopefully we got any jitters out of the way tonight and will go in strong on Thursday.”