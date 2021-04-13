PREP VOLLEYBALL: Thomas Walker volleys past Honaker

HONAKER, Va. – It was a powerful performance by the Pioneers.

Thomas Walker advanced to the Region 1D volleyball semifinals with a 25-22, 25-18, 21-25, 25-16 road victory over Honaker at A.P. Baldwin Gymnasium.

Honaker struggled with the Thomas Walker frontline of Talyn Dibrell, Lakin Burke, Patricia Bigge and Autumn Collinsworth. They put the ball down often and with authority.

“That’s the good thing about our team, we don’t just have one girl that does everything for us,” Thomas Walker coach Kristen Parker said. “It rotates between the four big ones on the front row. If one’s not having a great night, there’s always someone there to help them. I don’t think this was our best showing, but we were able to pull everything together and come through.”

It was Dibrell’s night to step up against the Tigers. She was a force from the outset, in the win-or-go home encounter.

“There was a lot of pressure, Honaker is a good team,” said Dibrell. “I just did not want to go home. This sport is in my heart, I love it. I didn’t want this to be my last game with these teammates because I love them so much. I didn’t want it to end.”